Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis' MRI Results on Thumb Injury Come Back Clean

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers fans can breath a sigh of relief after the MRI on Anthony Davis' thumb returned clean Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Davis first injured his thumb during Saturday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets and was unable to return. The team initially announced the injury as a sprained thumb, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday there was no ligament damage, but the additional tests were still necessary to see the extent of the injury.

Despite the positive news, the center is still expected to miss Monday's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The Lakers have two more preseason games on the schedule before the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 22.

Any missed time could be devastating for the Lakers, who sent three players and a package of draft picks to acquire the six-time All-Star this offseason. Even with LeBron James on the roster, an injured Davis would leave a massive hole in the rotation.

Meanwhile, Davis could become a free agent next summer, which means the Lakers have limited time to convince the superstar to sign a long-term deal. This could be even more difficult to achieve if the player is forced to spend an extended stretch on the sideline.

JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard will likely see extra playing time while Davis is unavailable.