Cristiano Ronaldo Nets 699th Career Goal, Portugal Beat Luxembourg 3-0

CARLOS COSTA/Getty Images

Portugal continued their winning run during Friday's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against Luxembourg, winning 3-0. Cristiano Ronaldo got his 699th career goal in the win.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the first half, but Luxembourg ended the half as the better team. Ronaldo doubled the lead after the break, and Goncalo Guedes put the final score on the board, stretching Portugal's winning run to five matches across all competitions.

Ronaldo nearly started things off with a bang, blasting a shot over after some nice dribbling just two minutes into the contest.

Silva and Ronaldo both had penalty shouts turned down in a matter of seconds, and Joao Felix wasted two excellent chances before the hosts took the lead.

Nelson Semedo was a little fortunate to stay in possession after a poor touch, and his deflected pass eventually fell to Silva, who slotted the ball home.

Portuguese football expert Tom Kundert loves how the national team shirt brings out the best in him:

Ronaldo nearly doubled the lead, finding goalkeeper Anthony Moris in his path, while star prospect Vincent Thill drew a fine save from Rui Patricio shortly before the half-hour mark.

Thill was easily the main danger man for Luxembourg, and he continued to trouble the Portuguese defence. Before the half-time whistle, he drew another Patricio save and convincingly won the midfield battle against Joao Moutinho.

Kundert was impressed:

Portugal needed a second goal and went looking for it early in the second half as Bruno Fernandes tested the hands of Moris. He had another crack a few minutes later, but once again, Moris was ready.

The stopper was having a great outing and made an impressive save to deny Ronaldo a goal, getting to the ground quickly.

A second goal seemed inevitable, however, and it was Ronaldo who found the breakthrough, inching closer to his 700th goal, per Het Nieuwsblad's Vince Van Genechten:

The goal was a stunning chip, taking full advantage of a poor pass at the back.

Luxembourg's momentum imploded, and Portugal took their foot off the gas, content to play out the contest. Felix went close with a shot that was saved by Moris, and Ronaldo perhaps should have been awarded a penalty after clear contact in the box sent him to the ground.

Moris wouldn't be chipped a second time by Ronaldo, who also missed a wide-open header. The third goal would instead come courtesy of Guedes, who beat the goalkeeper with a deflected effort.

What's Next?

Portugal visit Ukraine in a crucial clash at the top of Group B on Monday. Luxembourg will face Denmark in a friendly on Tuesday.