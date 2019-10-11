Nets' Kyrie Irving out for Preseason Game vs Lakers with Facial Contusion Injury

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets announced that guard Kyrie Irving will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Shenzhen, China, because he has a facial contusion.

Irving suffered the injury Thursday against the Lakers in Shanghai, China, when he took a shoulder to the face from Lakers guard Rajon Rondo:

Kyrie exited the game after just one minute and did not return. He was wearing a protective mask after suffering a facial fracture during a pickup game prior to training camp.

