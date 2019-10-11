Nets' Kyrie Irving out for Preseason Game vs Lakers with Facial Contusion Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2019

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 10: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China on October 10, 2019 at Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets announced that guard Kyrie Irving will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Shenzhen, China, because he has a facial contusion.

Irving suffered the injury Thursday against the Lakers in Shanghai, China, when he took a shoulder to the face from Lakers guard Rajon Rondo:

Kyrie exited the game after just one minute and did not return. He was wearing a protective mask after suffering a facial fracture during a pickup game prior to training camp.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

