Nets' Kevin Durant Doesn't Expect to Return from Achilles Injury This Season

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant doesn't want anyone to get their hopes up regarding his playing status for the 2019-20 season.

Appearing Tuesday on Ebro in the Morning, KD agreed with the assessment Nets fans should not expect to see him in game action during the upcoming season as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles:

KD suffered the injury in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors, and the Nets signed him during the offseason knowing it was a possibility he could miss the entire 2019-20 campaign.

On the subject of a potentially accelerated recovery, Durant shot down any notion of it and preached patience:

"Still human. It takes a lot of time. Everyday process, man. It's tough to dive into it everyday. Two, three hours of just rehab just trying to get back strong. But no, nothing, no accelerated process. I'm just working like everybody else who ever tore their Achilles."

An Achilles injury can be especially difficult to bounce back from at an older age, and since Durant is 31, extra precautions may need to be made in terms of taking some extra time to ensure he is fully healthy before returning.

When healthy, KD is perhaps one of the best players to ever play the game. He is a 10-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, one-time regular-season MVP, two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Durant made the Finals in each of his three seasons in Golden State, and if not for an injury that cost him nearly all of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, he might have three rings on his resume.

In Brooklyn, Durant is set to join forces with Kyrie Irving, who won a championship alongside LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers before spending two seasons with the Boston Celtics.

There is a great deal of optimism surrounding the Nets since they went 42-40 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014-15 last season without Durant and Irving on the roster.

Most of the core from last season's team is back in the fold, including guards Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris as well as center Jarrett Allen.

Durant would undoubtedly make the Nets a threat to win the Eastern Conference and advance to the NBA Finals, but Nets fans may have to wait until 2020-21 for that.