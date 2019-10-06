Cristiano Ronaldo's Assist Powers Juventus Past Inter Milan

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2019

Juventus' Argentinian forward Gonzalo Higuain (L) celebrates with Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Inter vs Juventus on October 6, 2019 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus inflicted a first defeat of the season on Inter Milan in Serie A after leaving the San Siro Stadium with a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Ronaldo assisted substitute Gonzalo Higuain for an 80th-minute winner after Lautaro Martinez had scored from the penalty spot to answer Paulo Dybala's opener for the visitors.

The result has sent the Bianconeri to the top of the table and ruined Inter boss Antonio Conte's first match against his former club.

      

What's Next?

Juve will host Bologna on October 19, while Inter have a trip to Sassuolo the next day.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

