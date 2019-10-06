Cristiano Ronaldo's Assist Powers Juventus Past Inter Milan

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus inflicted a first defeat of the season on Inter Milan in Serie A after leaving the San Siro Stadium with a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Ronaldo assisted substitute Gonzalo Higuain for an 80th-minute winner after Lautaro Martinez had scored from the penalty spot to answer Paulo Dybala's opener for the visitors.

The result has sent the Bianconeri to the top of the table and ruined Inter boss Antonio Conte's first match against his former club.

What's Next?

Juve will host Bologna on October 19, while Inter have a trip to Sassuolo the next day.

