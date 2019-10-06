Warriors' D'Angelo Russell Says New Lakers Are 'Like a Fantasy Team'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 123-101 preseason victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday despite LeBron James and Anthony Davis sitting the second half.

After the game, Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell was undoubtedly impressed.

"They're like a fantasy team," Russell told reporters after L.A. engineered a 22-point win.

Davis had a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double, and James contributed 15 points and eight assists. Both played 18 minutes.

Russell wasn't the only person offering praise, with Lakers head coach Frank Vogel chiming in on Davis' efforts, per Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group.

'[Davis] is a monster," Vogel said. "It's going to be very difficult to slow him down with what we have around him. I'm excited about what he's going to do. Lakers fans should be, too."

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic also credited James for excelling in what is now his 17th NBA season:

James and Davis weren't the only ones providing efficient numbers: JaVale McGee went 5-of-5 with 10 points and 13 rebounds in 17 minutes, and Alex Caruso posted 10 points and six dimes off the bench.

The Lakers won despite missing Kyle Kuzma, who suffered a stress reaction in his left ankle and did not play. The third-year pro was second on the Lakers with 18.7 points per game last season.

It's only one preseason game, but the Lakers do look like a fantasy team at first glance. We'll see how they do in a follow-up performance on Thursday when they play the Brooklyn Nets in Shanghai in a preseason matchup.

Their regular-season slate begins Wednesday, Oct. 22, against the Los Angeles Clippers.