Mets Rumors: 'No Chance' Carlos Beltran Manages NY After Mickey Callaway Firing

Those holding out for Carlos Beltran to become the New York Mets' next manager may be disappointed, as SNY's Andy Martino was told by somebody close to the retired player there is "no chance" he will manage any MLB club.

Beltran was linked to the Mets as a potential candidate to take over once the Mets fired second-year manager Mickey Callaway earlier Thursday.

"A sharp guy learning the management side of the game as a Yankees advisor, Beltran did not leave Queens on great terms with the Mets," Martino wrote while listing Beltran as one of 13 names to watch.

Ken Rosenthal and Mark Feinsand also tossed out Beltran's name:

Beltran played for the Mets from 2005 until the team traded him to the San Francisco Giants in 2011. He had a stint with the New York Yankees from 2014-16, and he was brought back to act as a special advisor to general manager Brian Cashman in December.

Beltran was named an All-Star in four of his seasons with the Mets. He appeared in 839 games overall, more than with any other club, hitting 149 home runs with 559 RBI as a .280 hitter. He finished his playing career by winning the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017.

When Beltran interviewed for the Yankees' vacant managerial position in November 2017, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com wrote how the Mets continued to influence Beltran:

"Beltran's Mets connection remains deep, and he mentioned both former Mets general manager Omar Minaya and ex-Mets manager Terry Collins on Wednesday, after interviewing for the vacant Yankees managing post.

"In the days leading up to his interview, Beltran said he spoke with Minaya about 'what I might be asked' by the Yankees brass.

"And when asked about the most influential manager he had during his 20-year career, Beltran mentioned Collins, who managed him in just 98 games during the 2011 season (Beltran was traded to the Giants later that year)."

If Beltran is out of the picture for the Mets, other options include Joe Girardi, Joe Maddon and Buck Showalter.

Girardi most recently managed the Yankees from 2008 to 2017, winning the 2009 World Series.

"The team has expressed private concerns about Girardi's sometimes tense demeanor with players and media, but are drawn to his skill, intelligence and experience." Martino has reported, "Girardi wants to manage again and would consider the Mets."

Maddon was fired by the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 29 after five seasons with the team that included the 2016 World Series title, while Mike Puma of the New York Post noted Showalter "is well-liked" by Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Callaway went 163-161 in two seasons with the Mets, going 86-76 this year. The Mets last made the postseason in 2016, though they fell in the wild-card round.



