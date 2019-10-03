Ranking NBA's Top 10 Rookie Seasons Among Today's Current Stars

0 of 10

ANN HEISENFELT/Associated Press

At the dawn of every NBA season, the incoming rookie class provides a ray of hope for fans all over the league.

This year, the mantle has passed from Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Deandre Ayton to Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett and a host of others from the 2019 draft class.

But before they officially take the stage, let's look back at the best rookie seasons among today's stars.

To find the top 10, we looked at three different metrics (all housed at Basketball Reference and tracked back to the earliest season of any active player), as well as their cumulative variants.

First, every active player who logged at least 1,000 minutes as a rookie was sorted by the average of their ranks from that season in box plus/minus (and wins over replacement player, which is value over replacement player times 2.7), win shares per 48 minutes (and win shares) and game score per 48 minutes (and cumulative game score).

That led to a top 10 that included Chris Paul, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic, Pau Gasol, Mitchell Robinson, Anthony Davis, Doncic and Greg Monroe.

And while that list made plenty of sense, it didn't feel quite right. Some of those players, like Jokic and Robinson, didn't carry huge responsibilities as rookies.

So a usage qualifier was added. With the minimum thresholds set at 1,000 minutes and a usage percentage of at least 20, you get the following top 10.