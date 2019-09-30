Warriors Media Day 2019: Steph Curry, Steve Kerr and Top Interviews, Videos

Ben Margot/Associated Press

For arguably the first time since they won a title in 2015, an air of unpredictability hovered around the Golden State Warriors during their official media day Monday.

Head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged earlier this month in an interview with The Athletic's Anthony Slater the vibe around the 2019-20 season is "totally different" than in years before due to the roster turnover.

Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets, while the experience and depth Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala provided will be sorely missed. Klay Thompson's recovery from a torn ACL in the 2019 Finals provides another hurdle.

Kerr identified one area in which he and his staff have to make tweaks to accommodate the new squad:

Stephen Curry acknowledged there's likely to be an adjustment period but that he's looking forward to the challenges a retooled team presents:

General manager Bob Myers addressed Thompson's status, telling reporters he's out until the All-Star break at the very least, per 95.7 The Game.

Thompson told reporters he will listen to the Warriors' doctors and not push himself back to the court before he's ready:

The five-time All-Star was a member of the 2016 Summer Olympic team that won gold for the United States. He was among many stars who didn't make the trip to China for the FIBA World Cup, where Team USA finished seventh.

Citing his knee injury, Thompson left the door open for a return at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo but didn't make a firm commitment:

Calling D'Angelo Russell the replacement for Thompson isn't entirely accurate because Thompson will return at some point. But Russell will clearly help fill what would've been a massive void in Golden State's backcourt.

Media day provided fans with a first look at Russell in his new threads:

Nobody expected Russell, who was a restricted free agent entering the offseason, to land in the Bay Area. The Warriors swooped in to complete a sign-and-trade that involved Durant's move to Brooklyn.

Myers spoke about how completing the deal proved difficult given all of the factors involved:

Naturally, Russell is looking forward to playing for the Warriors after having one playoff appearance in his first four seasons:

Durant's opt-out hanged over the Warriors throughout the season and played a role in the argument between Durant and Draymond Green last November. The Warriors were facing a similar situation with Green, who instead agreed to a four-year, $99.6 million extension.

He said Monday he wanted to end any speculation about his future as soon as possible by signing the deal:

Green also reiterated his desire to represent the national team in 2020.

"I'm actually kind of planning my wedding around it," he said, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds. "So hopefully I make the team."

Green discussed more than his on-court career.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 206, also known as the Fair Pay for Pay Act, which opens the door for student-athletes at California-based universities to earn money from their name, image, and likeness.

Green spent four years at Michigan State, steadily improving to where he was the Big Ten Player of the Year as a senior in 2012. He made it clear he's in favor of college athletes earning additional income:

The Warriors begin the preseason Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers in what will be the first game at Chase Center following their move from Oracle Arena.

They tip off the regular season Oct. 24 at home to the Los Angeles Clippers.