Warriors Media Day 2019: Steph Curry, Steve Kerr and Top Interviews, Videos

Warriors Media Day 2019: Steph Curry, Steve Kerr and Top Interviews, VideosSeptember 30, 2019
For arguably the first time since they won a title in 2015, an air of unpredictability hovered around the Golden State Warriors during their official media day Monday.
Head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged earlier this month in an interview with The Athletic's Anthony Slater the vibe around the 2019-20 season is "totally different" than in years before due to the roster turnover.
Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets, while the experience and depth Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala provided will be sorely missed. Klay Thompson's recovery from a torn ACL in the 2019 Finals provides another hurdle.
Kerr identified one area in which he and his staff have to make tweaks to accommodate the new squad:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr says the Warriors will remake their defensive system: "When you look at the number of wing defenders we've lost -- Klay, Kevin, Andre, Shaun -- that was our wing defensive core...It'll look different. We can't play the way we've played. We have to be imaginative."
Stephen Curry acknowledged there's likely to be an adjustment period but that he's looking forward to the challenges a retooled team presents:
NBA TV @NBATV
“We have the opportunity to create excitement. To create a new brand of basketball with the same DNA of that championship mentality.” @StephenCurry30 speaks with @3DTV about establishing a new on-court identity with the Warriors. https://t.co/k7tMtPpCSl
95.7 The Game @957thegame
Steph on him Klay & Draymond moving from young core that started something special into the older guys that have been around awhile trying to keep it going. #Warriors https://t.co/GWBF8KVRk3
General manager Bob Myers addressed Thompson's status, telling reporters he's out until the All-Star break at the very least, per 95.7 The Game.
Thompson told reporters he will listen to the Warriors' doctors and not push himself back to the court before he's ready:
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson said he’ll follow the team’s lead on his return from the ACL injury and he’s careful not to rush anything: https://t.co/AyScCU0mzs
The five-time All-Star was a member of the 2016 Summer Olympic team that won gold for the United States. He was among many stars who didn't make the trip to China for the FIBA World Cup, where Team USA finished seventh.
Citing his knee injury, Thompson left the door open for a return at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo but didn't make a firm commitment:
Ann Killion @annkillion
Klay on the Olympics: "Any time you play with Team USA it's a lot of fun. I just have to consider my healthy because of what I've had to endure."
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Will Klay Thompson play in the 2020 Olympics? "I have to consider my health ,first and foremost, because of what I had to endure the last few months." But Klay would like to play if he's healthy
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Klay says he will consider how his knee is feeling after the season before fully committing to be part of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Calling D'Angelo Russell the replacement for Thompson isn't entirely accurate because Thompson will return at some point. But Russell will clearly help fill what would've been a massive void in Golden State's backcourt.
Media day provided fans with a first look at Russell in his new threads:
Nobody expected Russell, who was a restricted free agent entering the offseason, to land in the Bay Area. The Warriors swooped in to complete a sign-and-trade that involved Durant's move to Brooklyn.
Myers spoke about how completing the deal proved difficult given all of the factors involved:
95.7 The Game @957thegame
“That’s like a three team trade, they just don’t happen.” Bob Myers breaks down the difficulty of the D’Angelo Russell sign & trade https://t.co/NW2fOVBnC7
Naturally, Russell is looking forward to playing for the Warriors after having one playoff appearance in his first four seasons:
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
D'Angelo Russell: "I'm so excited. I try to act like I've been here, like I'm this tenured vet. ... I'm so excited to be around Steph, Draymond." After he played with Steph and Draymond last week for the first time, Russell called his dad and said, "This about to be so fun."
NBA TV @NBATV
.@Dloading discusses being the newest member of the Warriors, learning from his teammates and adopting a new role in Golden State with @3DTV. https://t.co/rQ4qCPhLri
Durant's opt-out hanged over the Warriors throughout the season and played a role in the argument between Durant and Draymond Green last November. The Warriors were facing a similar situation with Green, who instead agreed to a four-year, $99.6 million extension.
He said Monday he wanted to end any speculation about his future as soon as possible by signing the deal:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green’s summer extension stripped away what would’ve been a year of free agency speculation: “I didn’t myself want to come into the season with all that. Kind of becomes a headache.” https://t.co/33541CdQg3
Green also reiterated his desire to represent the national team in 2020.
"I'm actually kind of planning my wedding around it," he said, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds. "So hopefully I make the team."
Green discussed more than his on-court career.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 206, also known as the Fair Pay for Pay Act, which opens the door for student-athletes at California-based universities to earn money from their name, image, and likeness.
Green spent four years at Michigan State, steadily improving to where he was the Big Ten Player of the Year as a senior in 2012. He made it clear he's in favor of college athletes earning additional income:
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Draymond with a passionate defense of college athletes and being able to profit off their own likeness. "The NCAA is a dictatorship."
Phil Barber @Skinny_Post
Draymond Green on college athletes being compensated: "You spend so much time in college broke. Yet, the university is making a ton of money off your likeness. It's the most, I think (Gavin Newsom) used the word, 'bankrupt model.' It doesn't make any sense."
The Warriors begin the preseason Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers in what will be the first game at Chase Center following their move from Oracle Arena.
They tip off the regular season Oct. 24 at home to the Los Angeles Clippers.
