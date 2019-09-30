76ers Media Day 2019: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Top Interviews, Videos

76ers Media Day 2019: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Top Interviews, VideosSeptember 30, 2019
The Philadelphia 76ers season ended last year in heartbreak.
Kawhi Leonard's game-winning shot somehow bounced through the hoop in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and while Toronto Raptors went on to win the title, the Sixers had a summer to lick their wounds and regroup.
And as multiple players noted during Monday's media day, the Sixers are ready to move on from that disappointment and mount their own title push this season:
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris on 'the shot': "It lingered for a long time. Probably up until we get ready to go tomorrow...You can feel that sense of urgency and hunger within the group." Says it's been a motivating factor this offseason. #sixers
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
When asked about legacy, Joel Embiid says he wants to win an NBA title. This season, goal is to get that No. 1 seed, and he thinks it's going to take 60+ wins to do it. #Sixers
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Joel Embiid said his goal for this season is to win Defensive Player of the Year & MVP. Add that it will mean the 76ers winning 60-plus games. “And, of course, a championship.”
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Simmons on individual goals: "Every other individual accolade comes with doing your job...I can tell you right now Giannis would rather have a championship than an MVP." Says he would make an exception for Defensive Player of the Year
After an offseason of major moves, the Sixers come into the 2019-20 season with big expectations. About the only thing bigger than those expectations is the team's new starting lineup, with Al Horford and Josh Richardson joining Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris to form what could be the NBA's best starting unit this season.
Certainly, the defensive expectations are immense. Embiid is the league's best two-way center, while Horford has always been a defensive stalwart on the block. Richardson and Simmons are fantastic on-ball defenders, while Harris has the length to bother shooters.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Horford: "We all know that we have the ability to cover individually, but the way that we're going to be special is covering for one another. We're going to be trouble." #sixers
The bigger questions may come on the offensive end. Creating chemistry may take some time. But as the Sixers embarked on Monday's media day, it was clear that everybody in the organization is excited about the team's upside this season.
"I feel like those guys last year were really close to taking that next step, and being able to come in and go to battle with these guys, and get to know them and build that relationship, it's something that really excites me," Horford told reporters, per Derek Bodner of The Athletic.
Everything starts with Embiid and Simmons, and namely, the two persistent questions surrounding them: Can Embiid stay healthy? Will this be the season Simmons starts hitting perimeter jumpers?
Embiid addressed his health on Monday:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
"I knew I had to be in better shape...You can't control when you're going to get sick or not get sick, but all I can do is try to do the right things and eat the right things."
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Embiid said he fells like he's "on another level" when it comes to focusing on body, basketball.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers have a load-management plan for Embiid this season. The All-Star center would not say the number of games he expected to miss. However, Embiid expects to play more than 64 games if everything goes right this season.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid says at one point this offseason he had lost 25 pounds, but he put 5 of those back on. "Of muscle", he says, while winking.
Horford expressed excitement about getting to pair with Embiid after battling him during his time with the Boston Celtics in recent seasons:
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Al Horford: "This is my 13th year in the league...being able to play next to a guy like Joel is really a dream come true for me." #sixers
Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann
New Sixer Al Horford (feels weird to type that) says that he’ll discuss some things with Joel Embiid that he can do better, but he downplays his own effectiveness in those Boston-Philly games: “You still look at the stat line and he’s getting 30 and 15.” https://t.co/enmiCuHEms
As for Simmons, Harris said the point guard hit the gym hard this offseason:
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Tobias Harris on working out with Ben Simmons this summer said he's an absolute 'gym rat,' and it's been great seeing his mentality mature. Said they've picked each other's brain quite a bit this summer.
Simmons also addressed the persistent interest in his jump shot and the work he put in over the summer to improve from the perimeter:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A simple but important Simmons quote on threes: "If It's open, I'll take it."
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Ben Simmons, on his work with Chris Johnson over the summer: "We've been working. On everything. From ball handling, to touch around the rim, floaters, jumpers, threes. Whatever it is. It's getting a consistent rhythm, and I feel comfortable."
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Simmons says "I think I was too worried about what people were saying," and focusing on cutting out the noise is part of what's helped him fall back in love with the game
The Sixers will be a scary team if Simmons is a threat to shoot from three. Even the possibility of Simmons hitting the occasional three-pointer will allow the Sixers to space the floor more and should give Embiid more room to operate in the post.
And if Simmons has to be guarded out to the perimeter, it will make it even harder for defenders to slow down his marauding drives to the hoop. It's an exciting prospect for the Sixers and a scary one for the rest of the NBA.
Finally, it wouldn't be media day without a few players having a bit of fun and switching up the roles:
Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann
Josh Richardson talking about how he knew Tobias Harris at Tennessee, when a new photographer shows up. https://t.co/XiTRB0WADG
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
All the hard hitting questions. 😂 @Kyle_OQuinn x @mikescott https://t.co/wpII14t8uv
The Sixers will be hoping to have that much fun throughout the season, and it appears the team not only has the talent to win a lot of games on the court, but will be able to get along off it as well.
"The potential is amazing," Harris said, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com, "and not even necessarily as a basketball team on the floor, but off the floor."
The expectations couldn't be any bigger in Philly. Now it's time to see if the Sixers can shoulder them.
