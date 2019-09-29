Video: Watch Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Get Booed at Buccaneers vs. Rams Game in LA

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard may have shifted the power in the NBA when he joined the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason, but there are still plenty of fans he has to win over in his new home.

The L.A. native made an appearance on the big board at Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was promptly booed by some fans at L.A. Memorial Coliseum:

The Clippers are on the short list of championship contenders after adding Leonard and Paul George to a group featuring Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams, but there is another team in town with an established history of dominance and a massive fanbase.

It's a safe assumption to say those were surely Los Angeles Lakers fans booing the new Clippers star at the Rams game. The Purple and Gold haven't been to the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign but have 16 championships and a history of players such as Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.

The Clippers have plenty of catching up to do even if they were the primary storyline of the NBA offseason.

Adding someone like Leonard is a perfect way to start after he led the Toronto Raptors to last season's title, but Lakers fans clearly aren't ready to give up any ground in the battle for Los Angeles.