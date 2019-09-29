Clippers Media Day 2019: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Top Interviews, Videos

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Media days mean a little more for championship contenders, and the Los Angeles Clippers certainly fit the bill heading into the most anticipated season in franchise history.

Before the Clippers square off with the Los Angeles Lakers in their Oct. 22 season opener, they met with local and national media in Sunday's media day. Here is a look at some of the notable quotes and storylines from the afternoon.

Kawhi, PG Interested in 2020 Olympics

There was a notable lack of star power for the United States in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, but that likely won't be the case in the 2020 Olympics.

Count Clippers stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard among those who are interested in representing their country.

"I would love to be a part of the Olympics and represent, but this comes first," George said, per Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times. "Hopefully in June we're the last team standing and I'm healthy. I'm in."

Leonard echoed the sentiment:

The Americans finished in seventh place at the World Cup, losing to France in the quarterfinals and Serbia in the ensuing contest before beating Poland in the seventh-place game. The story of the tournament for the Red, White and Blue was the players who pulled out of competition, and the result was a disappointing showing that will surely stick with the program until the 2020 Games.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports noted a mere four of the 35 players who were initially selected for the U.S. player pool took the court in the World Cup.

Leonard and George would change the equation for the Americans, but they have a championship to chase first.

Main Focus is Winning an NBA Title

While Leonard expressed interest in playing for his country, he also made his priorities perfectly clear.

"I do want to play," he said of the Olympics, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "But I'm taking it one step at a time. Right now, it's about taking the Clippers to the Finals."

There was a time at which taking the Clippers to the Finals would have been a nearly impossible task, but that is no longer the case. The additions of Leonard and George give them arguably the best one-two punch in the league, and the latter is fine matching up against anyone:

It is no surprise George pointed to the defensive side of the ball during Sunday's discussion. While he and Leonard can each pour in points by shooting from three-point range or attacking the rim, they can also guard 1-4 and lock down the opposition's best two players during a postseason series.

Those championship hopes will rest on the shoulders of the pair. George is a five-time All-NBA selection, four-time All-Defensive selection and six-time All-Star, while Leonard is a two-time NBA Finals MVP, three-time All-NBA selection, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Defensive selection and three-time All-Star.

Leonard is fresh off a championship run with the Toronto Raptors and now has a formidable supporting cast around him that includes Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell.

Last season's Clippers pushed the Golden State Warriors in the postseason without Leonard and George and now have arguably the best tandem in the league. A championship is no longer a long shot.

PG: Defense is 'Going to be Scary'

Los Angeles' defense is the primary reason a championship is a realistic goal.

"It's going to be scary," George said of the defense, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. He also said he will be energized watching Beverley pick up opposing point guards the full length of the court, which is a worrisome thought for the rest of the Western Conference.

Head coach Doc Rivers also singled out Beverley when talking about how talented the defense will be this season:

Beverley will likely have to hound opposing ball-handlers such as Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Mike Conley in the Western Conference playoffs alone, which will free up George and Leonard to shut down the best wing players.

There are few defensive weaknesses in the Clippers' crunch-time lineup with George and Leonard on the wings, Beverley at the top of the key and Harrell protecting the rim. Fans will have to wait to see the full group in action, though, because George told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne he is targeting a "November-ish" return from offseason shoulder surgery.

When he does come back, the Clippers will have the talent to match up with anyone.