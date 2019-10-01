Cubs Manager Rumors: Mark Loretta, Will Venable Candidates Along with David Ross

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 1, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: Former Chicago Cubs player David Ross throws out a ceremonial first pitch before game five of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 19, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Joe Maddon, and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reported Tuesday the franchise has surfaced three internal candidates: David Ross, Mark Loretta and Will Venable

Ross, a 15-year MLB veteran who played for the Cubs from 2015 to 2016, currently works as a color commentator for ESPN MLB broadcasts. The 42-year-old was also the Cubs' special assistant to baseball operations in 2017.

Loretta, another 15-year MLB vet with Cubs ties, was Chicago's bench coach this season. The two-time All-Star also coached the Israeli national baseball team in 2012.

Venable has been the Cubs' first base coach for two seasons. He was a special assistant to Cubs president Theo Epstein for two-and-a-half months beforehand. The 36-year-old played from 2008 to 2016 with the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

   

