Cubs Manager Rumors: Mark Loretta, Will Venable Candidates Along with David Ross

The Chicago Cubs are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Joe Maddon, and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reported Tuesday the franchise has surfaced three internal candidates: David Ross, Mark Loretta and Will Venable.

Ross, a 15-year MLB veteran who played for the Cubs from 2015 to 2016, currently works as a color commentator for ESPN MLB broadcasts. The 42-year-old was also the Cubs' special assistant to baseball operations in 2017.

Loretta, another 15-year MLB vet with Cubs ties, was Chicago's bench coach this season. The two-time All-Star also coached the Israeli national baseball team in 2012.

Venable has been the Cubs' first base coach for two seasons. He was a special assistant to Cubs president Theo Epstein for two-and-a-half months beforehand. The 36-year-old played from 2008 to 2016 with the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

