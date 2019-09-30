BS Meter on NBA's Biggest Preseason Rumors: CP3, Beal, Fultz and More

1 of 8

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The speculation will not stop.

No franchise's superstar is safe in the "player empowerment era," and Bradley Beal may be on the move next.

"Knowing that he has two more years under contract with us is valuable information. I take my cues on how he's interacting," Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard told NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller. "He has shown time and time again how committed he is to D.C."

The Wizards don't have a history of winning to sell their star shooting guard on for the future. The club has failed to reach the conference finals in 40 years and won just 32 games in 2018-19 with Beal as its leader. While he had gaudy stats (25.6 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds), the Wizards did little to improve his odds in 2019-20.

The main additions? Isaiah Thomas, CJ Miles, Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Mo Wagner.

The Wizards have their own first-round picks going forward without the benefit of any others, and looming over everything is the remaining four years, $171.1 million owed to John Wall, who will likely not see the floor in 2019-20.

"We have until October 21st. I think it's up to him, whenever he wants to make a decision on that. I haven't been worrying about it all," Sheppard said in regard to the three-year, $111 million extension Beal became eligible for this offseason.

He has no reason to make that decision now. Next season he'll become eligible for a much richer extension; however, it may become too late at that point, and his trade value may drop precipitously with just one year remaining on his contract. He'll have leverage and his choice of destinations in that scenario.

Verdict: No BS, at least until the deadline