Raptors Rumors: Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka Not Available in Trades

As the Toronto Raptors prepare to defend their NBA championship, they don't intend to trade their best players right now.

Per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Raptors are "quite happy" with their roster heading into 2019-20 and haven't been entertaining trade offers for Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol or Serge Ibaka.

