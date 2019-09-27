Lakers' LeBron James on Anthony Davis, Team USA Plans, New-Look Clippers, More

Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James' biggest winner of the NBA summer? Not the Lakers. Not the Clippers. Not the Nets.

According to the four-time MVP, the biggest winner was Staples Center.

"Staples Center is the biggest winner of the summer. If you're a fan of the game of basketball, you get an opportunity to see the Clippers one night, then you get an opportunity to see the Lakers. Then you got great shows and great performers and artists and everybody who comes through Staples Center throughout the year. Staples Center is the place to be."

James went on to joke that Sierra Canyon, the high school where his son Bronny plays, could even make an appearance at Staples Center.

The Lakers overhauled their roster this summer by trading for Anthony Davis, along with bringing in a group of veterans meant to make a playoff push. The rival Clippers made their own splash by trading for Paul George and signing Kawhi Leonard—the latter out from under the Lakers.

James noted that he expects the Lakers to feature Davis heavily as their first option in the offense.

"We all know great Anthony Davis is. If we're not playing through Anthony Davis while he's on the floor, then there's no sense in having him on the floor because he's that great," James said. "That doesn't mean every time down we throw it to him and throw it to him and throw it to him, but we have the ability to do that. He's been very efficient in his career, he commands double teams, and when you're able to attract two defenders on one team, you have the numbers game."

LeBron is coming off the most injury-plagued season of his career, which saw him miss 27 games due to injury as the Lakers missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year. He said health will play an important factor in him deciding whether to play for Team USA in next summer's Olympics, but he would "love to" if his body felt good.

