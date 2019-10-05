Nets' Kyrie Irving to Play vs. LeBron James' Lakers in China Following Injury

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will play in the team's pair of exhibition games against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in China next week after recovering from a facial fracture.

ESPN's Malika Andrews provided the update Friday from Brooklyn head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Irving, 27, suffered the injury in a September pickup game.

In his first season with the Nets, Irving signed a max contract alongside an injured Kevin Durant in one of the summer's biggest coups.

The 2019-20 season essentially amounts to a holding pattern year with Durant out rehabbing a torn Achilles, but it is also serving as a rehab year for Irving's reputation after his sour ending in Boston.

Spencer Dinwiddie will get extended minutes with the starters if the Nets decide to rest Irving at all during the preseason. The star point guard appears on track to be a full-go for the regular season.