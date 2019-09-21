La Liga Results 2019 Week 5: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona collapsed to a 2-0 defeat on Saturday at Granada, with the minnows storming to the top of La Liga.

Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo could not be separated in a goalless draw, and Diego Simeone's side dropped one place to third in the table.

Elsewhere, Villarreal defeated Real Valladolid 2-0, and Levante and Eibar shared a goalless draw.

Saturday's Results

Villarreal 2-0 Valladolid

Levante 0-0 Eibar

Atletico 0-0 Celta Vigo

Granada 2-0 Barca

La Liga Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Granada: 5, 3, +5, 10

2. Sevilla: 4, 3, +4, 10

3. Atletico Madrid: 5, 3, +1, 10

4. Villarreal: 5, 2, +4, 8

5. Real Madrid: 4, 2, +3, 8

6. Athletic Bilbao: 4, 2, +3, 8

7. Barca: 4, 2, +4, 7

8. Levante: 5, 2, +1, 7

9. Osasuna: 5, 1, +1, 7

10. Real Sociedad: 4, 2, +1, 7

11. Alaves: 4, 1, 0, 5

12. Real Betis: 5, 1, -3, 5

13. Valladolid: 4, 1, -1, 5

14. Celta Vigo: 5, 1, -3, 5

15. Valencia: 4, 1, -2, 4

16. Mallorca: 4, 1, -2, 4

17. Espanyol: 4, 0, -4, 4

18. Getafe: 4, 0, -1, 3

19. Eibar: 5, 0, -3, 2

20. Leganes: 4, 0, -6, 0

Saturday Recap

The Spanish champions suffered their second defeat of the season after their Andalusia opponents claimed victory.

Barca could not find the back of the net on their travels, and supporters will be concerned by the slow start to proceedings this term.

Ramon Azeez's header gave Granada the lead in just the second minute, and Barca were fighting an uphill battle for the rest of the encounter.

Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann started in the Barca attack, and Lionel Messi was called from the substitute bench during half-time.

However, the trio couldn't break the hosts' resolve, and the lead was doubled after the video assistant referee punished Arturo Vidal for handball in the box.

Alvaro Vadillo slotted home the penalty after 66 minutes, and the Catalan side could not fire their way back into the game, despite dominating possession.

Villarreal left it late to put Valladolid to the sword with two goals in the last 13 minutes to secure the points.

Mohammed Salisu brought down Javier Ontiveros in the box, and Santi Cazorla scored from the penalty after 77 minutes.

Ontiveros' header found the back of the net with a minute remaining, allowing the Yellow Submarine to continue their good start to the campaign.