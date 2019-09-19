Don Mattingly, Marlins Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Manager Don Mattingly is reportedly staying with the Miami Marlins for the foreseeable future.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald confirmed Daniel Alvarez-Montes' report that said the Marlins plan on announcing a contract extension for Mattingly on Friday. Jackson wrote the front office likes "his even keeled demeanor and teaching/mentoring."

