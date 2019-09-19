Don Mattingly, Marlins Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly walks off the field after replacing a pitcher during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Manager Don Mattingly is reportedly staying with the Miami Marlins for the foreseeable future.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald confirmed Daniel Alvarez-Montes' report that said the Marlins plan on announcing a contract extension for Mattingly on Friday. Jackson wrote the front office likes "his even keeled demeanor and teaching/mentoring."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

