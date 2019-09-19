Lionel Messi Debuts 'Messi' Clothing Line in Barcelona

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Lionel Messi took the night off from football to debut his new clothing range "Messi" on the Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona on Thursday night, per Albert Roge of Sport.

The Barca captain, who is widely regarded as the best footballer on the planet, will be hoping he can have a similar impact in the fashion world with his new venture.

Messi's clothing range is something of a family affair. He has worked with his sister, Maria Sol, on the project, while his brother Rodrigo was also present for the big event on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Messi has also been happy to try his luck as a model for his new clothing brand:

Unsurprisingly Messi's latest venture drew plenty of attention with crowds of people turning out to see what the Barca legend had come up with.

His clothing range is the star's latest off-field venture. Messi has also partnered with Cirque du Soleil for a special "Messi10" show based on his life which is due to premiere in Barcelona in October.