NBA Rumors: BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson Works Out for Pistons on Tuesday

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are working out former NBA player and reigning BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson on Tuesday, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

McMenamin reported last week that Johnson was also expected to work out for the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, while Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in late August that he had workouts scheduled with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

The 38-year-old led the Tri-State Triplets to a BIG3 title this season alongside former NBA players Al Jefferson and Alan Anderson. He led the league in both points (21.9 PPG) and assists (3.9 APG), making him an obvious choice for league MVP.

The 6'7", 240-pound forward last played in the NBA in the 2017-18 season, averaging 6.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 55 appearances (21.9 MPG) between the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets. The seven-time All-Star averaged 16 points, 4.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game over a 17-year career, making his name as an excellent isolation scorer and a solid shooter (37.1 percent from three).

Johnson's days as a lead scorer are behind him, but he could be a nice addition for a team looking to round out its bench. In a limited role, Johnson could provide buckets off the bench and the ability to create his own shot.

For a Pistons team that finished 25th in scoring last season (107.0 PPG) and whose top scorer off the bench was Luke Kennard (9.7 PPG), Johnson would make sense. The Pistons already bolstered that unit by adding Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris in free agency, though Johnson would give the team another veteran scorer.

But regardless of whether he lands with an NBA team for another season, Johnson is satisfied with his basketball career.

"I am hopeful to get back, but I did not get in the BIG3 to get back to the league," he told ESPN. "I had a great career. I enjoyed the process. The only thing that keeps the NBA fire in the belly is how it ended in Houston. That just does not sit well with me. So if an opportunity comes along and I feel that it is worth it, yeah, I take that chance."