Lynn Swann Resigns as USC Athletic Director; Dave Roberts Named Interim AD

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Lynn Swann resigned from his position as USC athletic director, university president Carol Folt announced Monday.

According to Scott Wolf of InsideUSC, Dave Roberts will take over on an interim basis.

Swann replaced Pat Haden as the AD in April 2016. Prior to embarking on a Hall of Fame NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Swann was a star on the USC football team and helped the Trojans win a national title in 1972.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

