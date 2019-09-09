Lynn Swann Resigns as USC Athletic Director; Dave Roberts Named Interim AD

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: Athletic director Lynn Swann of the USC Trojans stands on the sidelines during the game against the Utah Utes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Lynn Swann resigned from his position as USC athletic director, university president Carol Folt announced Monday.

According to Scott Wolf of InsideUSC, Dave Roberts will take over on an interim basis.

Swann replaced Pat Haden as the AD in April 2016. Prior to embarking on a Hall of Fame NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Swann was a star on the USC football team and helped the Trojans win a national title in 1972.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kent State Football Stopped Field Hockey Game to Set Off Fireworks

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Kent State Football Stopped Field Hockey Game to Set Off Fireworks

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    How JT Daniels Assisted Breakout Game for Kedon Slovis

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    How JT Daniels Assisted Breakout Game for Kedon Slovis

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Slovis, Punting, Dear Oklahoma, and a Great Night at Coliseum

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    Slovis, Punting, Dear Oklahoma, and a Great Night at Coliseum

    Chris Arledge
    via Wearesc

    Coaches in Danger of Getting Fired Already

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Coaches in Danger of Getting Fired Already

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report