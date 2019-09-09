Arsene Wenger Reveals Arsenal 'Discussions' to Sign 'Untouchable' Lionel Messi

David Ramos/Getty Images

Arsenal got as far as having talks with Barcelona about a potential transfer for then-16-year-old Lionel Messi, according to former manager Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman told beIN Sports (h/t FourFourTwo) how interest in Messi began and ended for the Gunners back in 2003:

"We were in discussions with Barcelona when we bought (Cesc) Fabregas, because Messi played (with him). You can realise sometimes what fantastic youth teams you had before when you're a club like Barcelona. In the same team: Messi, (Gerard) Pique and Fabregas.

"Pique and Fabregas came to England, Messi stayed in Spain. We were interested in him, but he was untouchable at the time."

Ultimately, Wenger was only able to secure the signature of Cesc Fabregas. It turned out to be a terrific signing, though, with the precocious midfielder from Barca's famed La Masia academy soon developing into Arsenal's captain and one of the most accomplished playmakers in the Premier League.

Fabregas eventually returned to Barca in 2011 before joining Chelsea in 2014. The midfielder left Stamford Bridge for AS Monaco back in January, and while he won league titles with Barcelona and the Blues, his most productive years in England came on Wenger's watch:

Given how quickly Fabregas matured into a top-level match-winner with the Gunners, it's easy to imagine further success being achieved had Messi also been in the fold. The latter quickly proved himself as a generational talent, one who became Barca's all-time leading goalscorer and a multiple Ballon d'Or winner.

By contrast, Wenger left Arsenal in 2018 after enduring a 14-year spell without winning another league title. He had won two league and FA Cup doubles and completed an unbeaten league campaign with the 'Invincibles' between 1996 and 2004.

However, the latter years of Wenger's tenure were defined more by near misses, both in the pursuit of trophies and in the transfer market.

Messi was one of many what-if moments sure to frustrate a man who won just four FA Cups after 2004. Many other of the game's eventual big-name stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who snubbed the Gunners for Manchester United the same summer Fabregas arrived in England, were on the nearly list:

The cruel irony for Wenger is many of the players he failed to sign went on to win the trophies that eluded him. Messi was a particular thorn in his side, helping eliminate Arsenal from the UEFA Champions League in 2010, 2011 and 2016.

Wenger built his reputation and initial success at Arsenal on unearthing unknown talents and turning them into stars. It worked brilliantly with Nicolas Anelka, Emmanuel Petit, Patrick Vieira, Freddie Ljungberg, Fabregas and Robin van Persie.

Yet the Midas touch deserted Wenger when other clubs were able to consistently beat him to Europe's brightest young prospects. The downturn coincided with the restricted spending power he experienced as Arsenal began the move from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium.

Not being able to recruit the best players left Wenger struggling to keep pace in the era of mega-rich owners and inflated transfer fees. Those struggles tarnished his reputation somewhat at club level and may explain why the 69-year-old is considering a change of tact if he returns to management:

Wenger may feel he has unfinished business, but his legacy would surely look a lot different had he been able to sign Messi, arguably the best player of his generation and maybe the greatest ever.