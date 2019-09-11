College Football Picks: Week 3 Predictions for Every Game

2 of 8

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

No. 20 Washington State at Houston (Friday 9:15 p.m. ET, Washington State -8.5)

Gardner Mins-who? Washington State's new quarterback, Anthony Gordon, has thrown for an astounding 884 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. (Minshew was sitting at 733 yards, six scores and three picks after two weeks last year.) Granted, Gordon's games were against New Mexico State and Northern Colorado, but Houston's defense isn't anything special, either.

Houston quarterback D'Eriq King is a potential game-changer. However, he hasn't been anywhere near as dynamic as he was before the knee injury that ended his 2018 campaign, and Washington State's defense has been solid over the past two-plus seasons. Friday night games were kryptonite for the West Coast Cougars last year, but they'll go on the road and take care of the Texas-based Cougars.

Prediction: Washington State 45, Houston 35

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State (4 p.m. ET, Iowa -2)

Iowa has won the last four games in this rivalry, but you're fooling yourself if you think you know what to expect in "El Assico."

Common sense suggests the Hawkeyes will shut down the Cyclones, considering the former is holding opponents to seven points per game while the latter had just 10 points after 59 minutes against Northern Iowa. But no one was expecting a 44-41 barnburner two years ago when both teams were rock-solid on defense and just OK on offense. That said, let's go with Iowa State at home in a snail race to 20 points.

Prediction: Iowa State 21, Iowa 18

No. 18 Michigan State vs. Arizona State (4 p.m. ET, Michigan State -14)

The Sun Devils stunned the Spartans in Week 2 last year, but there won't be a repeat in East Lansing. Michigan State's elite front seven is holding opponents to negative-3.0 rushing yards per game, and the Sun Devils have a true freshman at quarterback in Jayden Daniels, who will be on the road for the first time. That's a lethal combination for an offense that already wasn't prolific during wins over Kent State and Sacramento State. Elijah Collins should build on last week's breakout (17 carries for 192 yards) by pacing the Spartans to victory.

Prediction: Michigan State 31, Arizona State 13

No. 17 UCF vs. Stanford (3:30 p.m. ET, UCF -7.5)

This one lost a little luster when Stanford got smoked by USC, but it's still one of the week's most intriguing games and UCF's biggest chance to prove it belongs in the College Football Playoff conversation. Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello is expected to play after he missed last week's game because of a Week 1 hit to the head, but what percentage health is he at? And will Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush or freshman Dillon Gabriel get the start for UCF one week after the latter led the Knights to a blowout win over Florida Atlantic?

The mutual uncertainties in the passing game are an obvious wild card, but superior defense, a better running game and home-field advantage all point toward yet another regular-season win for UCF. As long as the Knights quarterbacks don't test their luck against defensive back Paulson Adebo too many times, they'll get the job done.

Prediction: UCF 27, Stanford 23

No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Lamar (7 p.m. ET, No Line Given)

Lamar has lost six consecutive games against FBS opponents, each by at least a 35-point margin. That includes a 73-3 loss to Texas A&M in 2014 and a 77-0 loss to Texas Tech last year. And last week's overtime game against Mississippi Valley State doesn't exactly tell the tale of a program on the rise. If the Aggies don't win this by at least 50 points, it will only be because they spent most of the evening in "let's just run out the clock and stay healthy for next week's battle with Auburn" mode.

Prediction: Texas A&M 56, Lamar 3