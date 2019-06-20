Ranking the Best Defensive Lines for the 2019 College Football Season

0 of 10

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Eight of the first 19 players chosen in the 2019 NFL draft were defensive linemen, but college football is still overflowing with quality pass-rushers and run stoppers. From Alabama's Raekwon Davis to Michigan State's Raequan Williams, quarterbacks won't be able to rest easy this fall.

Which teams project to have the best defensive lines in 2019? Returning production and year-over-year success in regard to sacks and rushing defense were the primary criteria for this ranking.

For instance, Michigan State was an obvious candidate for the top spot because it gets back all of last year's key linemen. The Spartans have also boasted one of the nation's best rushing defenses in four of the past six seasons.

Strength of schedule (or lack thereof) was also a minor point of consideration. For the most part, it was irrelevant. However, lack of difficulty was enough to warrant a top-10 spot for Tulane, and absurd difficulty kept Auburn out of the top five.

One final note before we dive in: Ohio State's Chase Young may well be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, but the Buckeyes were so woefully incapable of stopping the run last season that they cannot reasonably have a projected top-10 unit.