2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Way-Too-Early Predictions

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The dust has barely settled on the 2019 NFL draft, and already we're looking ahead to the 2020 class. Let's have some fun.

Using recent Super Bowl odds to project the draft order and looking at updated team needs after the end of seven rounds of player selections, it's time to unveil our first mock draft for 2020.

Many of these picks will not be right. If one is, that'll be a win. But this should serve to entertain and to inform about some of the players NFL teams will be watching during the 2019 college football season.

In a class that looks to be loaded at quarterback and wide receiver, there are some surprises waiting.