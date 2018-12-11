2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Latest Rankings

2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Latest RankingsDecember 11, 2018
The top players in the 2019 NFL draft class are making their intentions known as they declare early, sit out bowl games and start training for the grueling predraft process that will begin in early January. Pro scouts are doing their own work now as they evaluate and rank the top players in the country for the NFL draft.
The mid-December update of my big board adds many underclassmen who have declared for the draft, adjusts for injuries and sees many players emerge at the top of their positions. In a year with no clear-cut leader at many positions emerging before midseason, we also get clarity as the final month of the NFL calendar begins.
Who is the top quarterback? Who are the best defenders in an absolutely loaded class?
It's all in here.
Top 50 Players
1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
2. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
3. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
4. Devin White, LB, LSU
5. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
6. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
7. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
8. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
9. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
10. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
11. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
12. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
13. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
14. Brian Burns, EDGE, FSU
15. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
16. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
17. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
18. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
19. Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
20. Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
21. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
22. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
23. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
24. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
25. Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
26. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
27. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
28. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
29. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
30. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
31. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
32. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
33. Elgton Jenkins, OC, Mississippi State
34. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
35. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
36. Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame
37. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
38. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
39. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
40. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
41. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
42. David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin
43. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
44. Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College
45. Kaden Smith, TE, Auburn
46. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
47. Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State
48. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
49. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
50. Gerald Willis, DL, Miami (Fla.)
Top 10 Quarterbacks
Biggest Riser: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
Biggest Faller: Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
Most NFL-Ready: Daniel Jones, Duke
Best Arm: Drew Lock, Missouri
Best Runner: Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
Best Potential: Haskins
Biggest Question Mark: Stidham
Biggest Sleeper: Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
1. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
2. Daniel Jones, Duke
3. Will Grier, West Virginia
4. Drew Lock, Missouri
5. Shea Patterson, Michigan
6. Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
7. Ryan Finley, NC State
8. Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
9. Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
10. Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
Top 10 Running Backs
Biggest Riser: Darrell Henderson, Memphis
Biggest Faller: Bryce Love, Stanford
Most NFL-Ready: David Montgomery, Iowa State
Best Third-Down Back: Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
Best Speed: Love
Best Power: Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky
Best Potential: Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma
Biggest Question Mark: Anderson (injury history)
Biggest Sleeper: Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic
1. David Montgomery, Iowa State
2. Damien Harris, Alabama
3. Darrell Henderson, Memphis
4. Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky
5. Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma
6. Bryce Love, Stanford
7. Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
8. Karan Higdon, Michigan
9. Mike Weber, Ohio State
10. Devin Singletary, FAU
Top 15 Wide Receivers
Biggest Riser: Anthony Johnson, Buffalo
Biggest Faller: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
Most NFL-Ready: Kelvin Harmon, NC State
Best Outside Receiver: D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
Best Slot Receiver: Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
Best Hands: Collin Johnson, Texas
Best Route-Runner: Marquise Brown
Best Potential: Metcalf
Biggest Question Mark: Metcalf (injury history)
Biggest Sleeper: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
1. N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
2. D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
3. Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
4. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
5. Kelvin Harmon, NC State
6. Collin Johnson, Texas
7. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford
8. Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
9. Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Texas
10. Anthony Johnson, Buffalo
11. David Sills V, West Virginia
12. Parris Campbell, Ohio State
13. Andy Isabella, UMass
14. Emanuel Hall, Missouri
15. Jaylen Smith, Louisville
Top 10 Tight Ends
Biggest Riser: Josh Oliver, San Jose State
Biggest Faller: Alize Mack, Notre Dame
Most NFL-Ready: Noah Fant, Iowa
Best Slot Tight End: Fant
Best Hands: Fant
Best Route-Runner: Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
Best Blocker: Smith
Best Power: Smith
Biggest Question Mark: Foster Moreau, LSU
Biggest Sleeper: Dax Raymond, Utah State
1. Noah Fant, Iowa
2. Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
3. Kaden Smith, Stanford
4. Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
5. Caleb Wilson, UCLA
6. Josh Oliver, San Jose State
7. Foster Moreau, LSU
8. Tommy Sweeney, Boston College
9. Dax Raymond, Utah State
10. Alize Mack, Notre Dame
Top 10 Offensive Tackles
Biggest Riser: Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
Biggest Faller: Isaiah Prince, Ohio State
Most NFL-Ready: Jonah Williams, Alabama
Best Run-Blocker: Williams
Best Pass-Blocker: Williams
Best Potential: Greg Little, Ole Miss
Biggest Question Mark: Bobby Evans, Oklahoma
Biggest Sleeper: Max Scharping, Northern Illinois
1. Jonah Williams, Alabama
2. Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
3. Greg Little, Ole Miss
4. Jawaan Taylor, Florida
5. David Edwards, Wisconsin
6. Andre Dillard, Washington State
7. Max Scharping, Northern Illinois
8. Dennis Daley, South Carolina
9. Isaiah Prince, Ohio State
10. Bobby Evans, Oklahoma
Top 10 Offensive Guards
Biggest Riser: Dru Samia, Oklahoma
Biggest Faller: Martez Ivey, Florida
Most NFL-Ready: Michael Jordan, Ohio State
Best Run-Blocker: Michael Dieter, Wisconsin
Best Pass-Blocker: Dalton Risner, Kansas State
Best Potential: Jordan
Biggest Question Mark: Nate Davis, UNC-Charlotte
Biggest Sleeper: Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
1. Michael Jordan, Ohio State
2. Dalton Risner, Kansas State
3. Nate Herbig, Stanford
4. Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
5. Dru Samia, Oklahoma
6. Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
7. Nate Davis, UNC-Charlotte
8. Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
9. Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin
10. Ben Powers, Oklahoma
Top 10 Centers
Biggest Riser: Garrett Bradbury, NC State
Biggest Faller: Nick Linder, Indiana
Most NFL-Ready: Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
Best Run-Blocker: Jenkins
Best Pass-Blocker: Jenkins
Best Potential: Jenkins
Biggest Question Mark: Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
Biggest Sleeper: Drew Kyser, Memphis
1. Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
2. Garrett Bradbury, NC State
3. Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
4. Jon Baker, Boston College
5. Jesse Burkett, Stanford
6. Nick Linder, Indiana
7. Alec Eberle, Florida State
8. Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
9. Drew Kyser, Memphis
10. Toa Lobendahn, USC
Top 15 Defensive Linemen
Biggest Riser: Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Biggest Faller: Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
Most NFL-Ready: Williams
Best Run-Stopper: Williams
Best Pass-Rusher: Rashan Gary, Michigan
Best Potential: Ed Oliver, Houston
Biggest Question Mark: Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
Biggest Sleeper: Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois
1. Quinnen Williams, Alabama
2. Ed Oliver, Houston
3. Rashan Gary, Michigan
4. Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
5. Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State
6. Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
7. Raekwon Davis, Alabama
8. Derrick Brown, Auburn
9. Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame
10. Christian Wilkins, Clemson
11. Gerald Willis, Miami (Fla.)
12. Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri
13. Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
14. Demarcus Christmas, Florida State
15. Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois
Top 15 Edge-Rushers
Biggest Riser: Josh Allen, Kentucky
Biggest Faller: None
Most NFL-Ready: Nick Bosa, Ohio State
Best Run-Stopper: Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
Best Pass-Rusher: Bosa
Best Potential: Bosa
Biggest Question Mark: Brian Burns, Florida State
Biggest Sleeper: Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion
1. Nick Bosa, Ohio State
2. Josh Allen, Kentucky
3. Brian Burns, Florida State
4. Jachai Polite, Florida
5. Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
6. Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
7. Chase Winovich, Michigan
8. Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion
9. Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech
10. Zach Allen, Boston College
11. D'Andre Walker, Georgia
12. Ben Banogu, TCU
13. Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
14. Charles Omenihu, Texas
15. Joe Jackson, Miami (Fla.)
Top 10 Linebackers
Biggest Riser: Devin Bush, Michigan
Biggest Faller: None
Most NFL-Ready: Devin White, LSU
Best Run-Stopper: Mack Wilson, Alabama
Best Pass Coverage: Dakota Allen, Texas Tech
Best Pass-Rusher: White
Best Potential: White
Biggest Question Mark: Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (Fla.)
Biggest Sleeper: Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois
1. Devin White, LSU
2. Devin Bush, Michigan
3. Mack Wilson, Alabama
4. Dakota Allen, Texas Tech
5. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
6. Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
7. Cameron Smith, USC
8. Khalil Hodge, Buffalo
9. Te'von Coney, Notre Dame
10. Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois
Top 15 Cornerbacks
Biggest Riser: Byron Murphy, Washington
Biggest Faller: Damon Arnette, Ohio State
Most NFL-Ready: Greedy Williams, LSU
Best Slot Cornerback: Murphy
Best Man Coverage: Williams
Best Zone Coverage: Deandre Baker, Georgia
Best Potential: Williams
Biggest Question Mark: Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State
Biggest Sleeper: Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
1. Greedy Williams, LSU
2. Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
3. Deandre Baker, Georgia
4. Byron Murphy, Washington
5. Julian Love, Notre Dame
6. Damon Arnette, Ohio State
7. Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State
8. Jamal Peters, Mississippi State
9. Michael Jackson, Miami
10. Amani Oruwariye, Penn State
11. Sean Bunting, Central Michigan
12. Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
13. Kris Boyd, Texas
14. Mark Gilbert, Duke
15. Blessuan Austin, Rutgers
Top 10 Safeties
Biggest Riser: Nasir Adderley, Delaware
Biggest Faller: Brandon Jones, Texas
Most NFL-Ready: Deionte Thompson, Alabama
Best Coverage: Thompson
Best Strong Safety: Taylor Rapp, Washington
Best Free Safety: Thompson
Best Hybrid Defender: Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
Best Run-Stopper: Abram
Best Potential: Thompson
Biggest Question Mark: Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State
Biggest Sleeper: Adderley
1. Deionte Thompson, Alabama
2. Taylor Rapp, Washington
3. Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
4. Nasir Adderley, Delaware
5. Lukas Denis, Boston College
6. Jaquan Johnson, Miami
7. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
8. Brandon Jones, Texas
9. Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State
10. Will Harris, Boston College