2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Latest Rankings

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The top players in the 2019 NFL draft class are making their intentions known as they declare early, sit out bowl games and start training for the grueling predraft process that will begin in early January. Pro scouts are doing their own work now as they evaluate and rank the top players in the country for the NFL draft.

The mid-December update of my big board adds many underclassmen who have declared for the draft, adjusts for injuries and sees many players emerge at the top of their positions. In a year with no clear-cut leader at many positions emerging before midseason, we also get clarity as the final month of the NFL calendar begins.

Who is the top quarterback? Who are the best defenders in an absolutely loaded class?

It's all in here.