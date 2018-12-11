2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Latest Rankings

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterDecember 11, 2018

2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Latest Rankings

0 of 13

    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The top players in the 2019 NFL draft class are making their intentions known as they declare early, sit out bowl games and start training for the grueling predraft process that will begin in early January. Pro scouts are doing their own work now as they evaluate and rank the top players in the country for the NFL draft.

    The mid-December update of my big board adds many underclassmen who have declared for the draft, adjusts for injuries and sees many players emerge at the top of their positions. In a year with no clear-cut leader at many positions emerging before midseason, we also get clarity as the final month of the NFL calendar begins. 

    Who is the top quarterback? Who are the best defenders in an absolutely loaded class?

    It's all in here.

Top 50 Players

1 of 13

    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

    2. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

    3. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

    4. Devin White, LB, LSU

    5. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

    6. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

    7. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

    8. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

    9. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

    10. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

    11. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

    12. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

    13. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

    14. Brian Burns, EDGE, FSU

    15. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

    16. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

    17. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

    18. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

    19. Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

    20. Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

    21. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

    22. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

    23. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

    24. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

    25. Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan 

    26. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

    27. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

    28. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

    29. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

    30. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion 

    31. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

    32. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

    33. Elgton Jenkins, OC, Mississippi State

    34. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

    35. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

    36. Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame

    37. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

    38. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

    39. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

    40. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

    41. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

    42. David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

    43. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

    44. Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College

    45. Kaden Smith, TE, Auburn

    46. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

    47. Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

    48. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

    49. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

    50. Gerald Willis, DL, Miami (Fla.)

Top 10 Quarterbacks

2 of 13

    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    Biggest Riser: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

    Biggest Faller: Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

    Most NFL-Ready: Daniel Jones, Duke

    Best Arm: Drew Lock, Missouri

    Best Runner: Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

    Best Potential: Haskins

    Biggest Question Mark: Stidham

    Biggest Sleeper: Tyree Jackson, Buffalo

    1. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

    2. Daniel Jones, Duke

    3. Will Grier, West Virginia

    4. Drew Lock, Missouri

    5. Shea Patterson, Michigan

    6. Tyree Jackson, Buffalo

    7. Ryan Finley, NC State

    8. Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

    9. Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

    10. Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

Top 10 Running Backs

3 of 13

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Biggest Riser: Darrell Henderson, Memphis

    Biggest Faller: Bryce Love, Stanford

    Most NFL-Ready: David Montgomery, Iowa State

    Best Third-Down Back: Justice Hill, Oklahoma State

    Best Speed: Love

    Best Power: Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky

    Best Potential: Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma

    Biggest Question Mark: Anderson (injury history)

    Biggest Sleeper: Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic

    1. David Montgomery, Iowa State

    2. Damien Harris, Alabama

    3. Darrell Henderson, Memphis

    4. Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky

    5. Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma

    6. Bryce Love, Stanford

    7. Justice Hill, Oklahoma State

    8. Karan Higdon, Michigan

    9. Mike Weber, Ohio State

    10. Devin Singletary, FAU

Top 15 Wide Receivers

4 of 13

    Brett Deering/Getty Images

    Biggest Riser: Anthony Johnson, Buffalo

    Biggest Faller: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

    Most NFL-Ready: Kelvin Harmon, NC State

    Best Outside Receiver: D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

    Best Slot Receiver: Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

    Best Hands: Collin Johnson, Texas

    Best Route-Runner: Marquise Brown

    Best Potential: Metcalf

    Biggest Question Mark: Metcalf (injury history)

    Biggest Sleeper: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

    1. N'Keal Harry, Arizona State

    2. D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

    3. Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

    4. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

    5. Kelvin Harmon, NC State

    6. Collin Johnson, Texas

    7. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford

    8. Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

    9. Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Texas

    10. Anthony Johnson, Buffalo

    11. David Sills V, West Virginia

    12. Parris Campbell, Ohio State

    13. Andy Isabella, UMass

    14. Emanuel Hall, Missouri

    15. Jaylen Smith, Louisville

Top 10 Tight Ends

5 of 13

    Matthew Holst/Getty Images

    Biggest Riser: Josh Oliver, San Jose State

    Biggest Faller: Alize Mack, Notre Dame

    Most NFL-Ready: Noah Fant, Iowa

    Best Slot Tight End: Fant

    Best Hands: Fant

    Best Route-Runner: Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

    Best Blocker: Smith

    Best Power: Smith

    Biggest Question Mark: Foster Moreau, LSU

    Biggest Sleeper: Dax Raymond, Utah State

    1. Noah Fant, Iowa

    2. Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

    3. Kaden Smith, Stanford

    4. Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

    5. Caleb Wilson, UCLA

    6. Josh Oliver, San Jose State

    7. Foster Moreau, LSU

    8. Tommy Sweeney, Boston College

    9. Dax Raymond, Utah State

    10. Alize Mack, Notre Dame

Top 10 Offensive Tackles

6 of 13

    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Biggest Riser: Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia

    Biggest Faller: Isaiah Prince, Ohio State

    Most NFL-Ready: Jonah Williams, Alabama

    Best Run-Blocker: Williams

    Best Pass-Blocker: Williams

    Best Potential: Greg Little, Ole Miss

    Biggest Question Mark: Bobby Evans, Oklahoma

    Biggest Sleeper: Max Scharping, Northern Illinois

    1. Jonah Williams, Alabama

    2. Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia

    3. Greg Little, Ole Miss

    4. Jawaan Taylor, Florida

    5. David Edwards, Wisconsin

    6. Andre Dillard, Washington State

    7. Max Scharping, Northern Illinois

    8. Dennis Daley, South Carolina

    9. Isaiah Prince, Ohio State

    10. Bobby Evans, Oklahoma 

Top 10 Offensive Guards

7 of 13

    Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

    Biggest Riser: Dru Samia, Oklahoma    

    Biggest Faller: Martez Ivey, Florida

    Most NFL-Ready: Michael Jordan, Ohio State

    Best Run-Blocker: Michael Dieter, Wisconsin

    Best Pass-Blocker: Dalton Risner, Kansas State

    Best Potential: Jordan

    Biggest Question Mark: Nate Davis, UNC-Charlotte

    Biggest Sleeper: Chris Lindstrom, Boston College

    1. Michael Jordan, Ohio State

    2. Dalton Risner, Kansas State

    3. Nate Herbig, Stanford

    4. Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

    5. Dru Samia, Oklahoma

    6. Chris Lindstrom, Boston College

    7. Nate Davis, UNC-Charlotte

    8. Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas

    9. Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin

    10. Ben Powers, Oklahoma

Top 10 Centers

8 of 13

    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Biggest Riser: Garrett Bradbury, NC State

    Biggest Faller: Nick Linder, Indiana

    Most NFL-Ready: Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State

    Best Run-Blocker: Jenkins

    Best Pass-Blocker: Jenkins

    Best Potential: Jenkins

    Biggest Question Mark: Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

    Biggest Sleeper: Drew Kyser, Memphis

    1. Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State

    2. Garrett Bradbury, NC State

    3. Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

    4. Jon Baker, Boston College

    5. Jesse Burkett, Stanford

    6. Nick Linder, Indiana

    7. Alec Eberle, Florida State

    8. Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

    9. Drew Kyser, Memphis

    10. Toa Lobendahn, USC

Top 15 Defensive Linemen

9 of 13

    Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

    Biggest Riser: Quinnen Williams, Alabama

    Biggest Faller: Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

    Most NFL-Ready: Williams

    Best Run-Stopper: Williams

    Best Pass-Rusher: Rashan Gary, Michigan

    Best Potential: Ed Oliver, Houston

    Biggest Question Mark: Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

    Biggest Sleeper: Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois

    1. Quinnen Williams, Alabama

    2. Ed Oliver, Houston

    3. Rashan Gary, Michigan

    4. Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

    5. Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State

    6. Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

    7. Raekwon Davis, Alabama

    8. Derrick Brown, Auburn

    9. Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame

    10. Christian Wilkins, Clemson

    11. Gerald Willis, Miami (Fla.)

    12. Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri

    13. Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

    14. Demarcus Christmas, Florida State

    15. Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois

Top 15 Edge-Rushers

10 of 13

    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Biggest Riser: Josh Allen, Kentucky

    Biggest Faller: None

    Most NFL-Ready: Nick Bosa, Ohio State

    Best Run-Stopper: Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

    Best Pass-Rusher: Bosa

    Best Potential: Bosa

    Biggest Question Mark: Brian Burns, Florida State

    Biggest Sleeper: Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion

    1. Nick Bosa, Ohio State

    2. Josh Allen, Kentucky

    3. Brian Burns, Florida State

    4. Jachai Polite, Florida

    5. Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

    6. Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

    7. Chase Winovich, Michigan

    8. Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion

    9. Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech

    10. Zach Allen, Boston College

    11. D'Andre Walker, Georgia

    12. Ben Banogu, TCU

    13. Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

    14. Charles Omenihu, Texas

    15. Joe Jackson, Miami (Fla.)

Top 10 Linebackers

11 of 13

    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Biggest Riser: Devin Bush, Michigan

    Biggest Faller: None

    Most NFL-Ready: Devin White, LSU

    Best Run-Stopper: Mack Wilson, Alabama

    Best Pass Coverage: Dakota Allen, Texas Tech

    Best Pass-Rusher: White

    Best Potential: White

    Biggest Question Mark: Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (Fla.)

    Biggest Sleeper: Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois

    1. Devin White, LSU

    2. Devin Bush, Michigan

    3. Mack Wilson, Alabama

    4. Dakota Allen, Texas Tech

    5. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin

    6. Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

    7. Cameron Smith, USC

    8. Khalil Hodge, Buffalo

    9. Te'von Coney, Notre Dame

    10. Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois

Top 15 Cornerbacks

12 of 13

    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Biggest Riser: Byron Murphy, Washington    

    Biggest Faller: Damon Arnette, Ohio State

    Most NFL-Ready: Greedy Williams, LSU

    Best Slot Cornerback: Murphy

    Best Man Coverage: Williams

    Best Zone Coverage: Deandre Baker, Georgia

    Best Potential: Williams

    Biggest Question Mark: Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State

    Biggest Sleeper: Rock Ya-Sin, Temple

    1. Greedy Williams, LSU

    2. Trayvon Mullen, Clemson

    3. Deandre Baker, Georgia

    4. Byron Murphy, Washington

    5. Julian Love, Notre Dame

    6. Damon Arnette, Ohio State

    7. Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State

    8. Jamal Peters, Mississippi State

    9. Michael Jackson, Miami

    10. Amani Oruwariye, Penn State

    11. Sean Bunting, Central Michigan

    12. Rock Ya-Sin, Temple

    13. Kris Boyd, Texas

    14. Mark Gilbert, Duke

    15. Blessuan Austin, Rutgers

Top 10 Safeties

13 of 13

    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    Biggest Riser: Nasir Adderley, Delaware

    Biggest Faller: Brandon Jones, Texas

    Most NFL-Ready: Deionte Thompson, Alabama

    Best Coverage: Thompson

    Best Strong Safety: Taylor Rapp, Washington

    Best Free Safety: Thompson

    Best Hybrid Defender: Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

    Best Run-Stopper: Abram

    Best Potential: Thompson

    Biggest Question Mark: Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State 

    Biggest Sleeper: Adderley

    1. Deionte Thompson, Alabama

    2. Taylor Rapp, Washington

    3. Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

    4. Nasir Adderley, Delaware

    5. Lukas Denis, Boston College

    6. Jaquan Johnson, Miami

    7. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

    8. Brandon Jones, Texas

    9. Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State

    10. Will Harris, Boston College