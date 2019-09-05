George Springer Diagnosed with Concussion; Will Miss 'A Few Games' with Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow told reporters that center fielder George Springer will be out for a few games due to a mild concussion suffered Tuesday.

Per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Luhnow said the team hopes to have Springer back sometime early next week following medical clearance.

Springer suffered the concussion in the fifth inning of a 4-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers after making a leaping catch at the outfield wall. Unfortunately, the six-year veteran hit his head while robbing outfielder Ryan Braun. He stood up with assistance before being carted off the field.

The 2017 World Series MVP has 30 home runs, 78 RBI and a .389 OPS in 105 games this season.

