Yankees News: Edwin Encarnacion Activated off IL After Wrist Injury Recovery

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 2: Edwin Encarnacion #30 of the New York Yankees watches his long fly ball hit during an MLB baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on August 2, 2019 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Yankees won 4-2. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The New York Yankees' potent lineup got another boost Tuesday as slugger Edwin Encarnacion was activated off the injured list. He will hit fifth against the Texas Rangers as the team's designated hitter.

Encarnacion missed nearly a month of action with a fractured right wrist.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

