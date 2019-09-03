Yankees News: Edwin Encarnacion Activated off IL After Wrist Injury Recovery

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The New York Yankees' potent lineup got another boost Tuesday as slugger Edwin Encarnacion was activated off the injured list. He will hit fifth against the Texas Rangers as the team's designated hitter.

Encarnacion missed nearly a month of action with a fractured right wrist.

