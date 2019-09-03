Storm's Sue Bird Ruled Out for 2019 Season Amid Knee Surgery Recovery

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

FAIRFAX, VA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm looks on during the game against the Washington Mystics in Game Three of the 2018 WNBA Finals on September 12, 2018 at Eaglebank Arena at George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Seattle Storm star Sue Bird will miss the remainder of the 2019 season, the team confirmed Tuesday.

"While it has been difficult not to be on the court with my teammates, I am very proud of what they have accomplished this season," Bird said. "I look forward to suiting up for the Storm in 2020."

The announcement confirmed what many already expected. Bird hasn't played at all this year after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on her left knee in May.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

