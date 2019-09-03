Storm's Sue Bird Ruled Out for 2019 Season Amid Knee Surgery Recovery

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Seattle Storm star Sue Bird will miss the remainder of the 2019 season, the team confirmed Tuesday.

"While it has been difficult not to be on the court with my teammates, I am very proud of what they have accomplished this season," Bird said. "I look forward to suiting up for the Storm in 2020."

The announcement confirmed what many already expected. Bird hasn't played at all this year after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on her left knee in May.

