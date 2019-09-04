College Football Picks: Week 2 Predictions for Every Game

2 of 8

Cincinnati (1-0) at No. 5 Ohio State (1-0), Noon ET

This is a valuable test for Justin Fields, who totaled five touchdowns in his Ohio State debut but was basically only effective for a quarter. Cincinnati's stingy defense will prevent Fields and Co. from waltzing to the end zone on a consistent basis. Still, the Buckeyes will eventually pull away while their own defense limits Cincy's scoring attack.

Prediction: Ohio State 34, Cincinnati 17

Army (1-0) at No. 7 Michigan (1-0), Noon ET

Last season, Army put a scare into Oklahoma before falling in overtime. Michigan is less vulnerable to such a nerve-wracking result because of a sturdier defense, but a shaky offensive showing would be crushing since Army's methodical pace limits possessions.

Prediction: Michigan 31, Army 14

Rutgers (1-0) at No. 20 Iowa (1-0), Noon ET

Texas Tech transfer McLane Carter made a generally positive impression in his first Rutgers start, throwing for 340 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also tossed three interceptions. Giving the ball away against this Iowa defense is asking for trouble.

Prediction: Iowa 38, Rutgers 17

No. 21 Syracuse (1-0) at Maryland (1-0), Noon ET

From a national perspective, the matchup is mildly notable. But Syracuse has rarely played a power-conference opponent as a ranked favorite, and Maryland is looking to prove it can compete with Top 25-caliber teams in Mike Locksley's first year. Last week, Maryland looked dramatically improved with Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson in charge of the offense. The Terps will spring the upset.

Prediction: Maryland 34, Syracuse 30

Old Dominion (1-0) at Virginia Tech (0-1), Noon ET

In 2018, Virginia Tech's season began to crumble when Old Dominion pulled off a stunning upset. Another ODU victory is improbable now that offensive stars Blake LaRussa, Jonathan Duhart and Travis Fulgham are gone. The Hokies will bounce back from a frustrating loss at Boston College and get in the win column.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 42, Old Dominion 13

West Virginia (1-0) at Missouri (0-1), Noon ET

Whichever offense does a better job running the ball will have a massive advantage. Missouri collapsed at Wyoming while mustering 2.7 yards per carry, and West Virginia trudged to a 1.4-yard average in a narrow win over James Madison. Confidence is relatively low, but Kelly Bryant is more likely to produce than Austin Kendall and a reshaped West Virginia offense.

Prediction: Missouri 31, West Virginia 20

Northern Illinois (1-0) at No. 13 Utah (1-0), 1 p.m. ET

The whole "scoring points" thing continues to plague Northern Illinois, which managed a single field goal in three red-zone trips against Illinois State. That's a problematic sign before heading to Utah, which allowed only 12 points to rival BYU last week.

Prediction: Utah 31, Northern Illinois 10