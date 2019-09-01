USC QB JT Daniels' Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL, Meniscus

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The USC Trojans earned a season-opening victory over Fresno State, but they reportedly lost their quarterback for the rest of the year in the process.

According to Adam Maya of Maven Sports, quarterback JT Daniels suffered a torn ACL and meniscus during Saturday’s 31-23 win over Fresno State. Maya explained there was hope the injury was a severe knee sprain, but additional testing proved that not to be the case.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.