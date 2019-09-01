USC QB JT Daniels' Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL, Meniscus

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2019

Southern California quarterback JT Daniels is carted off the field after being injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Fresno State Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The USC Trojans earned a season-opening victory over Fresno State, but they reportedly lost their quarterback for the rest of the year in the process.

According to Adam Maya of Maven Sports, quarterback JT Daniels suffered a torn ACL and meniscus during Saturday’s 31-23 win over Fresno State. Maya explained there was hope the injury was a severe knee sprain, but additional testing proved that not to be the case.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

