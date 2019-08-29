Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving 'Pushing' for Nets Deal

United States’ Carmelo Anthony (15) celebrates with teammate Kevin Durant (5) during a men's semifinal round basketball game against Spain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are reportedly "pushing" for the team to sign free-agent forward Carmelo Anthony.

Frank Isola of The Athletic reported the update Thursday as Anthony joins New York Knicks players for informal five-on-five scrimmages in New York City, per Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

