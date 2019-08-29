Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving 'Pushing' for Nets Deal

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are reportedly "pushing" for the team to sign free-agent forward Carmelo Anthony.

Frank Isola of The Athletic reported the update Thursday as Anthony joins New York Knicks players for informal five-on-five scrimmages in New York City, per Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.