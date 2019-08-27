Mariners' Keon Broxton Suspended 2 Games for Throwing Batting Glove at Umpire

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Seattle Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton has been suspended two games by Major League Baseball after his thrown batting glove made contact with an umpire during Monday's 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park.

Joe Torre, MLB's chief baseball officer, announced Broxton's suspension and his undisclosed fine for throwing the glove that hit home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez.



Broxton is appealing the decision.

The 29-year-old was upset when a borderline pitch from Yankees starter J.A. Happ was called strike three by Gonzalez to end the second inning.

Gonzalez was struck by one of Broxton's batting gloves as the Mariners right fielder threw them behind himself as he was walking away from home plate. The 29-year-old was immediately ejected from the game and replaced by Mallex Smith.

The Mariners added Broxton to their roster on July 30 after he was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles. He also played 34 games for the New York Mets at the start of 2019.

In 56 games with three teams, Broxton is hitting.184/.252/.327 with six homers and 14 RBI.