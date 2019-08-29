How Many True Dynasties Has the NBA Had in Last 30 Years?

0 of 7

VINCE BUCCI/Getty Images

In the past 30 years, just 11 teams have won all the NBA championships, but how many true dynasties were there?

For a league top-loaded with superstar talent in the previous decades—think the Warriors, Kobe Bryant's Lakers, the Miami Heatles and Gregg Popovich's Spurs—there has been dramatic changeover from season to season.

"It's hard for anybody to understand what these guys go through physically, emotionally and spiritually trying to defend the crown and trying to win the title and trying to stay on top of the mountain," Steve Kerr told Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

Which teams possessed the fortitude to overcome those physical and mental hardships? Which teams dominated over a good three- or four-year period?