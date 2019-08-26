Video: Aaron Judge Delivers on Promise to Hit Home Run for Yankees Coach's Dad

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

It's hard enough to hit a home run at the major league level as it is, let alone when someone promises it will happen in a game against Clayton Kershaw.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge delivered on one of those promises in his team's 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

As ESPN detailed, Judge approached Yankees bullpen catching coach Jason Brown's father, John, before the contest and said "I'll hit one for you tonight." He did just that in the third inning and gave the Bronx Bombers an early 2-1 lead with his blast off Kershaw.

"That's Aaron Judge, yeah, that's who he is," Jason Brown said, per ESPN.

Judge suggested the elder Brown should attend every game if Sunday was any indication after saying, "I've seen [John Brown] all over the place, and I missed seeing him when we played in Anaheim this year, so I went over there and just said hello to him and said I'd get one for him, and I was able to do that today."

It was a memorable moment in a potential World Series preview.

New York is 85-47 and nine games clear of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, while Los Angeles is 86-46 and 20 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West.

Don't be surprised when Judge invites John Brown to attend every game if they do meet in the Fall Classic.

