Video: Watch Orioles Make MLB History, Allow Record 259th HR of Season vs. Rays

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 23, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 17: Asher Wojciechowski #29 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on between pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on August 17, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles etched their name on the wrong side of the MLB history books when they allowed their 259th home run of the season, breaking the 2016 Cincinnati Reds' all-time record.  

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows' solo shothis 22nd of the year—off right-hander Asher Wojciechowski put the O's into sole possession of the record. Rays shortstop Willy Adames added another in the fifth for No. 260.

The 41-86 Orioles, who are in the midst of a significant rebuild, allowed a league-high 807 runs leading into Thursday. Although their pitching and defense have struggled significantly, they aren't alone in watching long balls fly at record rates. Eddie Matz of ESPN.com explained more:

"With power numbers up across Major League Baseball, Baltimore isn't the only team that has been giving up taters at a record rate. Through Wednesday's games, the Mariners, Angels, Yankees, and Phillies were all on target to surpass the '16 Reds...

"This season, 3.7 percent of all MLB plate appearances have resulted in home runs, up from 3.0 percent a year ago. Compared to 2014, when the leaguewide rate was 2.3 percent, home runs have increased by roughly 60 percent. If the current rate holds throughout the rest of the season, it would break the all-time single-season record of 3.3 percent, set during the 2017 campaign."

Matz also noted the O's were on pace to allow 329 dingers entering Thursday. Four Orioles have allowed 21 or more, led by David Hess' 28. 

