Video: Orioles Tie MLB Record, Allow 258th HR of Season vs. Royals

With a blast by Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield in the third inning of Wednesday night's game, the Baltimore Orioles tied the MLB record for most home runs surrendered in a single season.

Starter Aaron Brooks, who has now allowed eight dingers in eight starts for Baltimore, was responsible for the record-tying blast:

The dinger was the 258th coughed up by Orioles pitchers this season, tying the record set by the 2016 Cincinnati Reds.

And they still have 35 games to play.

As Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun noted, Baltimore had previously set the American League record (242) on Aug. 12.

A total of 33 pitchers, including three position players, have contributed to the cause. Four pitchers have surrendered 20-plus round-trippers, with David Hess (28) leading the way.

The Orioles have now given up 258 homers in 127 games, an average of 2.0 per game. That puts them on pace for 324 long balls over the course of 162 games.

Baltimore may not be alone in surpassing the 2016 Reds this season, though, as baseballs are flying out of ballparks across the league at an unprecedented rate. The Seattle Mariners (215), Los Angeles Angels (207), New York Yankees (207) and Philadelphia Phillies (203) have all eclipsed the 200 mark, putting them on pace to challenge 258.

It may not be long before the Orioles have the record all to themselves, as they will host the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yards on Thursday night.