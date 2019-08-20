Kings' De'Aaron Fox Says He Doesn't 'Crave to Be in a Big Market'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox during an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A number of NBA stars migrated to major markets this summer. Anthony Davis pushed for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Kawhi Leonard chose the Los Angeles Clippers after they were able to trade for Paul George. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving teamed up on the Brooklyn Nets.

But don't expect young Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox to pursue a large market when he becomes a free agent later in his career.

"I don't crave to be in a big market," he told Corban Gable of One37PM.com. "After last season, there was a buzz in Sacramento. Everyone in Sacramento is a Kings fan. If we start making the playoffs, or if we become a championship contender, the entire city is going to go nuts. That's the difference between a big market and a small one."

Fox also doesn't believe he needs to be in a huge city to market himself—he already understands the social media game pretty well.

"You have guys who come into the league and one of their main selling points with a team or a brand is that they know how to use social media," he said. "They know how to get their image out there."

Fox, who is also a gamer on the side, has YouTube and Twitch channels as well.

"It's an audience I've never reached before," he told Gable. "I definitely see myself getting a lot more into gaming in the near future."

It helps that he's also one of the NBA's ascendant stars. The 21-year-old point guard had an excellent sophomore season, averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He also improved as a shooter, finishing 45.8 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three.

He led the Kings to a 39-43 record, their best mark since the 2005-06 season. The young Kings seem poised to become a legitimate playoff contender as players like Fox and Marvin Bagley III continue to mature and grow as players.

Fox seems primed to become one of the NBA's more exciting and talented guards. And he doesn't feel he needs a major market to grow his star. 

