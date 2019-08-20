Kings' De'Aaron Fox Says He Doesn't 'Crave to Be in a Big Market'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A number of NBA stars migrated to major markets this summer. Anthony Davis pushed for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Kawhi Leonard chose the Los Angeles Clippers after they were able to trade for Paul George. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving teamed up on the Brooklyn Nets.

But don't expect young Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox to pursue a large market when he becomes a free agent later in his career.

"I don't crave to be in a big market," he told Corban Gable of One37PM.com. "After last season, there was a buzz in Sacramento. Everyone in Sacramento is a Kings fan. If we start making the playoffs, or if we become a championship contender, the entire city is going to go nuts. That's the difference between a big market and a small one."

Fox also doesn't believe he needs to be in a huge city to market himself—he already understands the social media game pretty well.

"You have guys who come into the league and one of their main selling points with a team or a brand is that they know how to use social media," he said. "They know how to get their image out there."

Fox, who is also a gamer on the side, has YouTube and Twitch channels as well.