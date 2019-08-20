Kings' De'Aaron Fox Says He Doesn't 'Crave to Be in a Big Market'

"It's an audience I've never reached before," he told Gable. "I definitely see myself getting a lot more into gaming in the near future."
It helps that he's also one of the NBA's ascendant stars. The 21-year-old point guard had an excellent sophomore season, averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He also improved as a shooter, finishing 45.8 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three.
He led the Kings to a 39-43 record, their best mark since the 2005-06 season. The young Kings seem poised to become a legitimate playoff contender as players like Fox and Marvin Bagley III continue to mature and grow as players.
Fox seems primed to become one of the NBA's more exciting and talented guards. And he doesn't feel he needs a major market to grow his star.
