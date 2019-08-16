Big Men LA Lakers Must Consider ASAP After DeMarcus Cousins Injury

0 of 5

The Los Angeles Lakers' 2019-20 season is already off to a rough start.

Newly acquired center DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL during a recent workout and is expected to miss at least the next six to eight months, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

That leaves the Lakers with only JaVale McGee as a true center. While Anthony Davis spent 96 percent of his court time at center last season, he hasn't been shy about not wanting to stay there.

"I like playing the 4," Davis said at his introductory press conference. "I'm not even going to sugarcoat it. I like playing the 4. I don't really like playing the 5."

To keep Davis happy while finding someone to fill Cousins' minutes, the Lakers have about a month-and-a-half left before the start of training camp. Free agency will be their best option, as 10 members of the roster are newly signed and therefore can't be traded until Dec. 15.

With McGee starting 62 of his 75 games at center for the Lakers last season, he's more than capable of keeping the seat warm for Cousins to return or for L.A. to chase a bigger name on the trade market this winter. Still, McGee averaged just 22.3 minutes per game in 2018-29, meaning the Lakers will need someone who can play 20 minutes or more off the bench to keep Davis from playing the 5.

With one roster spot still open, here are the five best replacements for Cousins the Lakers can add now in free agency or when this year's signed free agents can be traded.