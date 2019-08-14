Cowboys' Jerry Jones Comments on Dak, Zeke and Amari Contract Negotiations

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2019

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomes fans to his team's opening practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed the contract situations of quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Jones stressed the importance of keeping his young core intact moving forward: 

"It's not like me going out here and buying something that I have to decide whether I want to just spend to have that. That's not it at all. It's that I've got to realize that I can let a DeMarcus Ware out of here because I don't have enough money because I paid it to too many others. That's happened to me, and I don't want it to happen again. And we've got some top talent here."

Both Prescott and Cooper are set to enter the final year of their respective contracts, and while Elliott has two years remaining on his deal, he has been a holdout during training camp.

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

