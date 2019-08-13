Report: Joseph Tsai to Buy All Remaining Nets Shares for Record Total of $2.35B

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Joseph Tsai is set to become the full owner of the Brooklyn Nets for a total of $2.35 billion, according to Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

The co-founder of Alibaba purchased 49 percent of the NBA team last year for $1 billion, which also gave him the right to purchase the other 51 percent from Mikhail Prokhorov for $1.35 billion by the 2021-22 season. He appears to be ready to make the move right away, with the transaction set to be announced this week.

