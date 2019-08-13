Report: Joseph Tsai to Buy All Remaining Nets Shares for Record Total of $2.35B

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2019

Joe Tsai, co-founder and executive vice chairman of Alibaba Group and the new owner of the New York Liberty, speaks to reporters during a news conference before a WNBA exhibition basketball game between the New York Liberty and China, Thursday, May 9, 2019 in New York. Tsai saw the team's exhibition game against the Chinese national team Thursday night as a chance to grow relations between the two countries. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Joseph Tsai is set to become the full owner of the Brooklyn Nets for a total of $2.35 billion, according to Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

The co-founder of Alibaba purchased 49 percent of the NBA team last year for $1 billion, which also gave him the right to purchase the other 51 percent from Mikhail Prokhorov for $1.35 billion by the 2021-22 season. He appears to be ready to make the move right away, with the transaction set to be announced this week.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    These Fringe Teams Should Tear It Down

    Fringe playoff squads that should being their rebuild

    NBA logo
    NBA

    These Fringe Teams Should Tear It Down

    Fringe playoff squads that should being their rebuild

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Can the Nets Win 60 Games?

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Can the Nets Win 60 Games?

    Nothin' But Nets
    via Nothin' But Nets

    Top 5 Games to Look Forward to This Season

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Top 5 Games to Look Forward to This Season

    Nothin' But Nets
    via Nothin' But Nets

    Prince Will Be the X-factor This Season

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Prince Will Be the X-factor This Season

    Empire Writes Back
    via Empire Writes Back