WWE SummerSlam 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

With the men and women of NXT delivering yet another memorable TakeOver Saturday night, the main roster has its work cut out for it with Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

This year's event takes place in Toronto, and if the fans are anywhere close to as energetic as they were for TakeOver, WWE is going to have a hot crowd on Sunday.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about WWE SummerSlam 2019.

Venue: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada



Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (main show), 4 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

SummerSlam Card

Here is the full rundown for SummerSlam, according to WWE.com:

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship)

Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship)

Bayley vs. Ember Moon (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya (Submission, Raw Women's Championship)

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon (Owens' career is on the line)

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (U.S. Championship)

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus

Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan (Cruiserweight Championship)

PPV Live Stream

The two-hour SummerSlam Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching SummerSlam on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Other SummerSlam Thoughts

SummerSlam is the second-biggest WWE PPV of the year, but this one feels a little more important than usual due to the blossoming competition between WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

All Out is coming up on August 31 and even though WWE won't be competing with the event directly on that day, SummerSlam is an opportunity to put pressure on the fledgling company.

The problem is WWE has given us yet another main event featuring Rollins and Lesnar, but the rest of the card might be enough to save the show.

Goldberg and Stratus returning to the ring is meant to draw in lapsed fans while bouts like Styles vs. Ricochet and Gulak vs. Lorcan will appeal more to the hardcore fanbase.

Kingston and Orton have the most interesting story heading into the PPV and the return of Wyatt to active competition with his new Fiend gimmick has a lot of people excited.

Lynch and Natalya will almost certainly live up to expectations while Moon has a chance to shine in her first big title match on a PPV against Bayley.

WWE has put together a solid card but it's all about the execution. One bad decision from management can ruin an entire event, so there is a lot of pressure on everyone to make sure things go smoothly.