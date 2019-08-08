Sasha Banks and 8 Potential Shock Appearances at 2019 WWE SummerSlam

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

As we approach SummerSlam, it's important to remember anything can happen in WWE at any given time.

Lately, it seems even the writers don't know what will happen until midway through the shows, with scripts appearing to be scrapped and rewritten on the fly.

This can be both confusing and fun for fans, since you can never be sure what shocking twists are around the next corner.

The card for The Biggest Party of the Summer on Sunday may also be deceptive. A number of Superstars are not scheduled to make an appearance, but we've already seen Goldberg replace The Miz in a match with Dolph Ziggler, while Roman Reigns' plans to name a SummerSlam opponent have gone out of the window.

So let's attempt to get ahead of the game and figure out which Superstars could be making a surprise appearance at this year's pay-per-view in Toronto.