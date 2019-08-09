Calling Fact or Fiction on the Biggest Rumors of the 2019 WWE SummerSlam Card

0 of 3

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

The biggest show of the summer is almost upon us, and it's perhaps no surprise that the WWE rumor mill is in full swing with SummerSlam set to take place on Sunday.

There are already a number of high-profile matches scheduled, but is there the possibility more will be added?

And what of some of the company's biggest names, both full-time and part-time? What kind of role are they going to have at the show?

Some of those questions remain unanswered, but they have been addressed in the latest rumors online. Here's a closer look at those rumors as B/R tries to work out whether they are fact or fiction.