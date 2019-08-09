Calling Fact or Fiction on the Biggest Rumors of the 2019 WWE SummerSlam Card

Calling Fact or Fiction on the Biggest Rumors of the 2019 WWE SummerSlam CardAugust 9, 2019
The biggest show of the summer is almost upon us, and it's perhaps no surprise that the WWE rumor mill is in full swing with SummerSlam set to take place on Sunday.
There are already a number of high-profile matches scheduled, but is there the possibility more will be added?
And what of some of the company's biggest names, both full-time and part-time? What kind of role are they going to have at the show?
Some of those questions remain unanswered, but they have been addressed in the latest rumors online. Here's a closer look at those rumors as B/R tries to work out whether they are fact or fiction.
More Matches to Be Added to SummerSlam Card?
At the time of writing, there are 10 matches scheduled for SummerSlam.
Given the event is likely to run for a lengthy period of time, that doesn't seem like anywhere near enough bouts. So expect more to be added.
That's certainly what the latest rumors are suggesting.
The WrestleVotes Twitter account suggested that Roman Reigns could take on former 205 Live star Buddy Murphy rather than Daniel Bryan.
Meanwhile, the ongoing feud between Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander could well prove to be another worthwhile addition to the card too.
Everyone suggesting there are more matches to come look like they are on the money.
Verdict: Fact.
Will Undertaker Be on the Show?
Perhaps the biggest surprise of WWE's most recent pay-per-view, Extreme Rules, was just how good The Undertaker looked.
However, that doesn't necessarily mean he's guaranteed to be appearing at SummerSlam on Sunday.
In July, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Taker isn't likely to be a part of SummerSlam (h/t Gene Mrosko of Cageside Seats).
But that feels strange.
Having Taker on the Extreme Rules card but not the SummerSlam one? Even if it's just for a shock appearance during a match or a one-time thing backstage, it feels wrong that he would be involved in a lower-end pay-per-view and not one as huge as SummerSlam.
There's no doubting Meltzer's info at the time, but with WWE likely to want SummerSlam to be as successful as possible, this could be false.
Verdict: Fiction.
Bryan vs. Reigns Set for a Later Date?
For weeks, Roman Reigns versus his mystery attacker looked set to be arguably the biggest angle set to feature at SummerSlam.
But now it looks like it won't be taking place at all, according to rumors in recent days.
Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted (h/t Tommy Messano of Cageside Seats):
"I can't imagine them doing SummerSlam and not having Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns at the show at all. They're not going to wrestle, but they may do the reveal or something like that on the show. Obviously, they are going to continue the angle, and it may lead to something on the following pay-per-view, I guess. That angle is going. I guess they lost their timing on it, and now it's not ready for the pay-per-view."
It seems like a solid argument from Meltzer, even if WWE has seriously dropped the ball in failing to get Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns set for SummerSlam.
Will Reigns wrestle someone else? Will there simply be a backstage segment that moves along this angle? Both of those options are possibilities.
Verdict: Fact.