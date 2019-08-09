Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for SummerSlam 2019

2 of 8

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Q: On a scale of 1-10, how invested are you in this storyline?

I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that this Lesnar vs. Rollins saga ranks around a three or four for me, and that's being generous. It feels like they're recycling the same story from earlier this year and it isn't compelling in the slightest, so here's hoping the actual match delivers and there's a decisive winner so we can all move on.

Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

Q: If he wins at SummerSlam, how much longer do you think Kingston will be WWE champion?

If it isn't Orton who takes the title from Kingston (and it shouldn't be), I'm not sure who else would make sense aside from Roman Reigns, and he's clearly busy at the moment. Kingston should hold onto the gold for the remainder of 2019 and by Royal Rumble in January we should have a better idea of who would be a fitting successor for him.

Bonus Question

Q: You have booking power. Create two more matches for SummerSlam using anyone on the roster that is not already booked and write 1-2 sentences about why they would make the show better.

Assuming Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is being saved for a later date, I'd include The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods vs. The O.C.'s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a non-title affair on the SummerSlam Kickoff show.

It's a crime that neither set of tag team champions are currently booked for the card, and considering they've been feuding in recent weeks anyway, this match would make the most sense and kick off the night on a high note given their great chemistry together.