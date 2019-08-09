Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for SummerSlam 2019

Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for SummerSlam 2019August 9, 2019
WrestleMania is the biggest pay-per-view of the year, but for many fans, SummerSlam has been a more reliable show in recent years.
The buildup for this event hasn't been as strong as some would have liked, but the lineup management has put together has the potential to make this the best PPV of the year. Here is a rundown of the card, according to WWE.com:
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how invested are you in this storyline?
Five. We’ve seen iterations of this match before. While I do think it’s less predictable than normal Lesnar matches, I fully expect the Beast to decimate Crossfit Jesus. It’ll be cool, but I don’t see it leading to a months-long feud or a fresh new storyline.
Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler
Q: Purely from the standpoint of being a fan, who do you want to see win this match and why?
I want to see Ziggler sell the spear to the moon. Making Goldberg look like a dominant superstar again will be some of Ziggler’s best work
Bonus Question
Q: If WWE ends up making someone else the father of Maria Kanellis’ child, who would be the most entertaining choice?
Drake Maverick, because if he was consummating someone else’s marriage instead of his own while competing for and winning the 24/7 title, then the hot boys will have won the Summer from the hot girls with the largest margin of victory in history.
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how invested are you in this storyline?
I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that this Lesnar vs. Rollins saga ranks around a three or four for me, and that's being generous. It feels like they're recycling the same story from earlier this year and it isn't compelling in the slightest, so here's hoping the actual match delivers and there's a decisive winner so we can all move on.
Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton
Q: If he wins at SummerSlam, how much longer do you think Kingston will be WWE champion?
If it isn't Orton who takes the title from Kingston (and it shouldn't be), I'm not sure who else would make sense aside from Roman Reigns, and he's clearly busy at the moment. Kingston should hold onto the gold for the remainder of 2019 and by Royal Rumble in January we should have a better idea of who would be a fitting successor for him.
Bonus Question
Q: You have booking power. Create two more matches for SummerSlam using anyone on the roster that is not already booked and write 1-2 sentences about why they would make the show better.
Assuming Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is being saved for a later date, I'd include The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods vs. The O.C.'s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a non-title affair on the SummerSlam Kickoff show.
It's a crime that neither set of tag team champions are currently booked for the card, and considering they've been feuding in recent weeks anyway, this match would make the most sense and kick off the night on a high note given their great chemistry together.
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how invested are you in this storyline?
One. I've been beyond sick and tired of Lesnar for years now, as it's the same song and dance every time he's out there. Watching him humble and beat Rollins is a waste of time, and I'd rather this just be cut from the card so it can end earlier. I'd rather watch 20 minutes of Shelton Benjamin not answering interview questions.
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Q: Other than KO putting his career on the line, what stipulation would have made this match more exciting?
I'm actually of the camp that thinks Owens putting his career on the line isn't interesting at all, so I'd almost rather there be no stipulation than that, as I feel no impending threat or doom since these things never end up being an actual firing.
I'd rather see McMahon put his "Best in the World" moniker up for grabs so he could lose it to Owens and WWE could focus on other performers who have been shortchanged from all the attention given to McMahon over this past year.
Bonus Question
Q: You have booking power. Create two more matches for SummerSlam using anyone on the roster that is not already booked and write 1-2 sentences about why they would make the show better.
If I could go back in time and stop WWE from doing Ali vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at Smackville and the Fatal 4-Way for the women's tag titles on Raw, I would have put those two title matches on this card. It's always bothersome when champions aren't deemed worthy enough to be on a pay-per-view with so much time on it, as that makes the titles feel less important.
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how invested are you in this storyline?
I'm at about a five. It would have been much lower if not for the beatdown angle that sent Rollins away in an ambulance a couple of weeks ago. I feel the rivalry is a bit played out by now and Rollins' character isn't resonating with the fans, so it's time to move him into a fresh feud.
AJ Styles vs. Ricochet
Q: If Ricochet were to team up with two other Superstars to battle The OC for the next couple of months, who would you like to see him recruit?
The Usos. They teamed together in a six-man tag recently and seemed to have great chemistry since their styles mesh so well. Plus, if anyone is going to take the tag titles off The OC, The Usos are probably the best candidates.
Bonus Question
Q: Which current NXT Superstar or tag team would you like to see called up to the main roster next?
Undisputed Era. I'd like to see either the whole stable or at least Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish get the call. Have Undisputed Era attack New Day to close the Raw after SummerSlam and do a pair of title feuds from there. Kofi desperately needs a big-time, long-term rivalry, and Cole can provide it.
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how invested are you in this storyline?
Five out of 10. While the segment two weeks ago featuring Brock Lesnar’s brutal attack on Seth Rollins added excitement to the storyline, this is a match the WWE Universe has seen multiple times.
Add in the fact that last Monday’s beatdown and speech from Rollins missed the mark for many wrestling fans, and the excitement level isn’t nearly as high as it should be heading into SummerSlam. With that said, the match itself should be a train wreck the WWE Universe won’t be able to look away from.
Becky Lynch vs. Natalya
Q: Which member of the women’s division should dethrone Lynch as champion? Should it be Natalya?
As great as Natalya is as an in-ring performer and as much as she has shown improvements on the mic, Lynch should remain champion until WWE can build a viable heel worthy of taking the title. Just as WWE waited to take the UK Championship off Pete Dunne until Walter was established, the company should build a top heel that eventually dethrones Lynch. A properly booked heel version of Sasha Banks would be the ideal answer.
Bonus Question
Q: Who would you like to see be the mastermind behind the recent attacks on Reigns now that Samoa Joe is not an option?
Bryan. Not only would Bryan being the mastermind behind the attacks elevate him into a marquee singles feud against one of the top stars in WWE, but it would also make him a dastardly heel with Rowan as his heater. Bryan is one of the top draws in the wrestling business and he deserves to be fighting for the top singles titles in the company instead of the tag team championships on the pre-show.
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how invested are you in this storyline?
I’d give it a three. Even at its peak on the road to WrestleMania, I wasn’t all that excited. Now I really don’t care to see the two wrestle again even though I do think it was the right story to tell. The problem is those involved.
Lesnar should not be champion again, and his involvement has only emphasized why Rollins doesn’t feel like a top star. The Beastslayer is just not all that interesting without an exciting rival. He just does not have the air of a lead act.
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
Q: Knowing Balor is probably going to lose, should WWE have him use his Demon paint for this match and would it matter if he lost as The Demon?
The only ace that Balor has is The Demon. He is undefeated with the paint and it would be a waste for him to lose now. If The Extraordinary Man is going to fail as The Demon, it needs to be against a well-developed rival for major stakes.
It also makes sense for him to lose to The Fiend now before taking time away and returning with a vengeance as The Demon. The Fiend vs. The Demon feels like a story WWE should save for the right moment even if it ultimately serves to put over The Eater of Worlds.
Bonus Question
Q: If WWE ends up making someone else the father of Maria Kanellis’ child, who would be the most entertaining choice and why?
I would hope WWE doesn’t go that route beyond Maria pretending someone else is the father as a motivation for Mike, but there are some entertaining possibilities. Maverick might be a bit on the nose and complicate too many real marriages.
Therefore, I’d go with the manliest of men, Robert Roode. He is already going for the Rick Rude homage with his new mustache, so why not go all the way? The Glorious One has been doing nothing for so long and he would knock this odd role out of the park.
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how invested are you in this storyline?
Five, and the only reason it is that high is that I think there is a small chance WWE might actually do something interesting at SummerSlam with this match. Lesnar and Rollins have decent chemistry but we need to see something different from their previous encounters.
Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte
Q: This match is being built as the two best from their era facing each other. Is Charlotte Flair the best Superstar in the women’s division today? Why or why not? If not Charlotte, then who do you think is the best?
It's hard to compare different wrestlers who work different styles, but if you look at every aspect of what it takes to be successful in this business, Charlotte is at the top. She has the technical ability, charisma, mic skills and she can mix high-flying moves into her matches when needed. She might not be everyone's cup of tea but she has been in more classic matches than almost anyone else in the division.
Bonus Question
Q: Which current NXT Superstar or tag team would you like to see called up to the main roster next?
Shayna Baszler. She has been ready for the main roster for months and with Ronda Rousey seemingly out of the picture for right now, The Queen of Spades could fill her spot on either show. She has the intimidation factor few Superstars possess and a unique style that would mesh well with other stars like Asuka and Sonya Deville.
Predictions
- Brock Lesnar (JJ, GM, AM, MC, CM) vs. Seth Rollins (DW, KB)
- Becky Lynch (JJ, GM, AM, DW, KB, MC, CM) vs. Natalya
- Bayley (JJ, GM, AM, DW, KB, MC) vs. Ember Moon (CM)
- Kofi Kingston (JJ, GM, AM, DW, KB, MC) vs. Randy Orton (CM)
- Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (JJ, GM, AM, DW, KB, MC, CM)
- Goldberg (JJ, GM, AM, DW, KB, MC) vs. Dolph Ziggler (CM)
- Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt (JJ, GM, AM, DW, KB, MC, CM)
- AJ Styles (JJ, GM, AM, DW, KB, MC, CM) vs. Ricochet
- Trish Stratus (JJ) vs. Charlotte (GM, AM, DW, KB, MC, CM)
- Drew Gulak (GM, AM, DW, KB, MC, CM) vs. Oney Lorcan (JJ)
What are your SummerSlam predictions?