Predicting WWE SummerSlam 2019 Match Results That Will Anger Diehard Fans

WWE

SummerSlam 2019 has the makings of a massive show for WWE.

Perhaps too big, as WWE bumped the Aleister Black against Sami Zayn match to the go-home edition of SmackDown, lessening the workload and time investment of an already stacked card.

But one can see the logic of a huge card that is supposedly second only to WrestleMania on the calendar: appeal to as many fans as possible while looping in as many Superstars as possible.

And yet, some matches will simply annoy hardcore fans. Whether it is the in-ring work, the Superstars included or the long-term ramifications of the matches themselves, WWE has a few possible results that are bound to irritate diehards coming out of the event.