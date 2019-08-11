WWE SummerSlam 2019: The 5 Most Essential Booking Decisions That Must Be Made

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

In the world of wrestling, certain nights matter more than others. While any show can set the stage for a major change, the biggest events promise that change. Certain stars are given the chance to determine their fate.

WWE SummerSlam 2019 on Sunday may not have the hype of past events, but it has the same potential to change the course of the brand.

From the world title showdowns of Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton right down to the singles matches with no stakes such as Dolph Ziggler vs. Goldberg and Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor, each contest has the same spotlight.

Ember Moon could defeat Bayley and write the opening to a promising new chapter in her frustrating main-roster run. Ricochet could solidify his status in WWE by defeating AJ Styles and regaining the United States Championship, even with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson watching.

Everyone has an opportunity, but certain moments will matter more than others. It is time to deliver, and the wrong booking could ruin WWE. Certain stars might never recover after a loss.

These are the five booking decisions that must happen above all others in order for WWE to take the right path forward.