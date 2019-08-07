Video: Yankees Set Record vs. Orioles for Most HR in a Season vs. 1 Opponent

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Gio Urshela's fifth-inning home run Wednesday gave the New York Yankees a 6-1 edge and their 49th dinger of the year against the Baltimore Orioles, setting a single-season record for the most round-trippers by a team against any opponent in MLB history:

Joe Trezza of MLB.com reported the feat.

The Yankees hit five home runs in their 14-2 win: Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashika each had two, and Cameron Maybin added one.

Urshela's first set the record, and his second gave the Yanks No. 50:

The Yanks will have a chance to pad that record when they close out their regular-season series against the Orioles with a four-game set in New York from Monday, August 12, through Wednesday, August 14.

New York has enjoyed tremendous success against Baltimore, going 13-2 through its first 13 games and outscoring the O's 116-62 in the process.

The bats have been tremendous: Of note, Trezza reported that 17 Yankees have hit home runs against Baltimore.

Katie Sharp of the Talkin' Yanks podcast also compared the Yanks' performance in a road ballpark versus other teams in their home stadiums year-round:

The Yankees have played a significant part in MLB's massive home run surge.

Per Baseball Reference, the league's 1.39 round-trippers per game are the most all-time.

Ten Yankees have 10 or more home runs, led by Gary Sanchez's 24. On Wednesday, New York also became the second team to surpass 200 homers, trailing the Minnesota Twins and their 223.

Thanks to their power and depth, the Yankees' championship window is wide open as they lead the American League.

In fairness to Baltimore's struggles against the Yanks, the team is in the first year of a significant rebuild led by new general manager Mike Elias and assistant GM Sig Mejdal.

That duo arrived from the Houston Astros, who lost far more than they won before winning the 2017 World Series.

Perhaps the Orioles enjoy a run of tremendous success like the Astros, but until then, they'll have to endure the growing pains associated with the rebuild.

