Yankees News: Edwin Encarnacion Placed on IL with Fractured Wrist Injury

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 3, 2019

New York Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right wrist fracture, the club announced.

The 36-year-old suffered the injury during Game 1 of the Yankees' doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox when Josh Smith hit him with a pitch in the bottom of the eighth. Initially, Yankees manager Aaron Boone relayed that "X-rays didn't show any structural damage," according to NJ.com's Brendan Kuty.

In a corresponding move, first baseman Mike Ford was recalled from Triple-A.

According to WFAN's Sweeny Murti, Encarnacion will stay in New York during the team's road trip next week and be reevaluated in 7-10 days.

Encarnacion underwent surgery on his left wrist in September 2013 when he was with the Toronto Blue Jays. More recently, he spent time on the injured list last season with the Cleveland Indians with a bone bruise in his right hand after he was hit by a pitch in mid-July.

The three-time All-Star joined the Yankees from the Seattle Mariners through a trade in mid-June. Since arriving in the Bronx, Encarnacion has appeared in 36 games—starting 26 at DH and 10 at first base—and batted .238 with nine home runs and 27 RBI.

Encarnacion owns a .240 batting average overall with 30 home runs and 76 RBI. His most important ability for the Yankees now will be his health, though, as the team has infamously battled the injury bug all season.

On Saturday, Encarnacion joined first baseman Luke Voit, catcher Gary Sanchez, starting pitcher CC Sabathia and many more on the team's constantly populated injured list:

Voit landed on the IL on Wednesday with a sports hernia and, according to Kuty, may need surgery.

For Saturday night's game against the Red Sox, the Yankees will start DJ LeMahieu at first base and Aaron Judge at designated hitter. For the longer term, New York could recall Clint Frazier, who has played DH in 13 games this season, from Triple-A.

Injuries and all, New York owns a 70-39 record and an eight-game advantage atop the American League East.

